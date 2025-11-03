Arts

PHOTOS: 2025 Village Halloween Parade

By Posted on
The 52nd annual Village Halloween Parade.
Donna Aceto

Crowds of costumes crammed into the Village on Halloween night for the 52nd annual Village Halloween Parade, which moved up along Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to 15th Street.

This year’s theme was “potluck,” which represented an effort by organizers to bring people together during a time of great division. People did, indeed, come together for a parade that now draws more than 80,000 participants and roughly two million spectators, according to the event website.

Below, see some photos from this year’s Village Halloween Parade.

Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto
Donna Aceto

