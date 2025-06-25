Look ahead to Pride’s final weekend in NYC

We’ve made it to the home stretch of Pride Month, and the final weekend of the month is always an action-packed affair. The NYC Pride March and the Reclaim Pride Coalition’s Queer Liberation March are the main events on Sunday, June 29, but the busy weekend kicks off on Friday night with the LadyLand Festival and the NYC Drag March. Below are some of the top events on the calendar during the final weekend of the month:

LadyLand Festival

Friday, June 27 & Saturday, June 28, 7 p.m.

Under The K Bridge Park, Kosciuszko Bridge, Brooklyn, NY

Ladyland Festival is an annual outdoor music festival and Pride party showcasing over 40 queer artists – including headliners Cardi B and FKA Twigs! Full line-up and tickets at LadyLandFestival.com.

NYC Drag March

Friday June 27, 7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Square Park, East 10th Street, New York, NY

Led by The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the NYC Drag March returns for its annual protest march from Tompkins Square Park to the Stonewall Inn. Dust off your sequins, put on your wig, grab your friends, and join the march!

Youth Pride

Saturday, June 28, 12 p.m.

South Street Seaport Museum (12 Fulton Street) & The Seaport (19 Fulton Street), New York, NY

NYC Pride and 2025 grand marshal Trans formative Schools host the annual celebration of LGBTQ+ youth! This outdoor event will include complimentary food and snacks, carnival activations, musical performances, DJs, and more! Visit NYCPride.org for more information.

Dyke March

Saturday, June 28, 5 p.m.

Bryant Park, Fifth Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets, New York, NY

The New York City Dyke March returns, and the theme this year is Dykes Say No to Fascism. The march will begin at Bryant Park and head down Fifth Avenue, concluding in Washington Square Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs, water bottles, and face masks.

NYC Pride March

Sunday, June 29, 11 a.m.

Kickoff at 26th Street and 5th Avenue, New York, NY

NYC Pride hosts its annual parade in Manhattan, featuring various non-profits, government officials, and corporate brands, on the last Sunday of Pride. The 2025 grand marshals include Karine Jean-Pierre, Marti Gould Cummings, DJ Lina, Elisa Crespo and Trans formative Schools. For route specifics, visit NYCPride.org

PrideFest

Sunday, June 29, 11 a.m.

4th Avenue between 13th and 9th Streets, New York, NY

NYC Pride’s annual PrideFest street fair returns with exhibitors, food, performances, and activities all afternoon!

Queer Liberation March

Sunday June 29, 11 a.m.

NYC AIDS Memorial, 7th Avenue between Greenwich and West 12th Streets, New York, NY

The Reclaim Pride Coalition will host the 6th annual Queer Liberation March. The theme this year is Resist! Reclaim! Rejoice! As in previous years, there will be no cops or corporations as part of the march. The march will conclude at Lenape Circle in Central Park.