Religion

Less than half of LGBTQ Americans are religious: Pew

By Posted on
Saint George Ukrainian Catholic Church, in New York City, is seen on August 15, 2025.
Saint George Ukrainian Catholic Church, in New York City, is seen on August 15, 2025.
REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Just under half of LGBTQ people in the United States are religious — a stark contrast to the two-thirds of non-LGBTQ people who say they are religious, according to a new Pew Research report.

The report, which draws from a 2024 survey of 10,658 adults as well as Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Landscape Study, found that 73% of non-LGBTQ people identify with a religion, compared to just 48% for LGBTQ individuals. Furthermore, 42% of non-LGBTQ people said religion is very important in their lives — again far higher than the 17% of LGBTQ individuals who answered that way. And 46% of non-LGBTQ people pray daily, compared to just 23% of LGBTQ people.

A majority of LGBTQ adults, 52%, are not affiliated with any religion — twice as high as the 26% of non-LGBTQ people who say they are affiliated with a religion. Those who are religiously unaffiliated include those who identify as atheist, agnostic, or “nothing in particular.”

While 42% of non-LGBTQ people say religion is very important in their lives, only 17% of LGBTQ people share the same feeling, with 58% of LGBTQ people saying religion is not too important or not important at all.

Unsurprisingly, given the historic tendency to use religion as a tool to justify anti-LGBTQ discrimination, the research also found that far more lesbian, gay, or bisexual individuals — 46% — believe religion does more harm than good in society. Just 17% of non-lesbian, gay, or bisexual people believe religion does more harm than good — and, in fact, they believe quite the contrary: 47% of non-lesbian, gay, or bisexual people believe religion actually does more good than harm.

Relatedly, 35% of lesbian, gay, or bisexual respondents believe churches and religious organizations protect and strengthen morality in society — just a fraction of the 67% of non-lesbian, gay, or bisexual people who believe churches and religious organizations bolster morality in society. Among lesbian, gay, and bisexual respondents, 80% believe churches and religious organizations are too concerned with money and power, 79% believe they focus too much on rules, and 78% believe they are too involved in politics.

Other areas, such as spirituality, indicate different results, with 80% of lesbian, gay, and bisexual people believing that “people have a soul or spirit in addition to their physical body.” Meanwhile, 69% believe “there is something spiritual beyond the natural world, even if we cannot see it.” Among lesbian, gay, or bisexual adults, 64% said they believe in God or a universal spirit, though that number is still far less than the 85% of other Americans who responded that way. Among non-lesbian, gay, or bisexual people, 32% are “very spiritual” — similar to the 27% of LGBTQ people who are in that category.

Last year, a survey published by the Public Religion Research Institute found that the share of individuals who consider themselves to be religiously unaffiliated rose from 5% in 2013 to 26% in 2023. That survey also found that 67% of religiously unaffiliated Americans no longer identify with their childhood religion and 47% of religiously unaffiliated individuals say anti-LGBTQ teachings are an important reason why they no longer identify with their childhood religion. Among LGBTQ individuals who are religiously unaffiliated, 73% no longer identify with their childhood religion due to anti-LGBTQ teachings.

About the Author

Matt Tracy

Matt Tracy is Gay City News’ editor-in-chief.

More in Religion

More from Around NYC