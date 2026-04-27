In My Mind Conference to host online forum on intersection of mental health and climate change

The In My Mind Conference, which is held every October in an effort to bring attention to issues surrounding mental health and community wellness among LGBTQ people of color, is hosting a forum on the afternoon of May 6 to discuss the intersection of mental health and climate change.

The forum, which intends to cover the connections between environmental crises, mental health, and collective action, will feature panelists from Jamaica, the Kingdom of Eswatini, Guyana, and the Kingdom of Tonga. The event is officially called “Healing in a Changing Climate: Highlighting the Conversation on Mental Health, Climate, and Community Power.”

The online forum will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The event will be moderated by Derick Waller and include critical environmental sociologist and queer, trans scholar Emme Christie of Jamaica and the US; trans human rights activist and TransSwati executive director Pinty Dludlu, who comes from the Kingdom of Eswatini; queer Guyanese eco-feminist and public health professional Sherlina Nageer, who hails from Guyana and co-founded the Greenheart Movement; and Joey Joleen Mataele, who hails from the Kingdom of Tonga and is the chair and co-founder of the Commonwealth Equality Network.

To register for the forum, visit tinyurl.com/IMM26-Discuss.

Climate change will continue to be in focus at this year’s In My Mind Conference, which is slated to take place on Oct. 8 at The LGBT Center in Manhattan. Abstract proposal submissions remain open until May 31, and those who are interested in submitting abstract proposals can do so via tinyurl.com/IMM26-absubmission.