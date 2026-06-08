‘Silverback Mountain’: Chaos and kooks in the jungle

When I first checked out the website for “Silverback Mountain: A New Gay Jungle Play,” an alarm bell went off. The main photo featured a motley band of nine characters (including one in a cheap gorilla suit holding a bunch of bananas) with exaggerated poses and goofy expressions. How would director Sam Lafrage control the chaos that usually ensues in these low-budget, multicharacter screwball romps?

The simple answer is, he has not. And while I suppose some audience members will embrace the mayhem, others, like myself, will be flummoxed. First off, the subtitle states that the comedy is a play, yet there are several bits of musical numbers — with choreography by Nico DeJesus and music arranged by Bryan Blaskie — which are among the show’s few highlights.

The narrative, by Mickey Gooch Jr., is as inane as it is complicated. It revolves around the friction between boyfriends Andy (Joe Regelbrugge) and Lucas (Gooch), who decide to escape their stressful routine in New York and vacation in Uganda to see silverback gorillas in their natural habitat. A recipe for disaster, since homosexuality is illegal in Uganda, punishable by life imprisonment or death.

Along their journey they encounter tour guide Mamadu (Leo Jasper Davis), the virulently anti-gay Mustafa (Samuel Selman), and the occasional gorilla. A gay rights activist named Kai (Jason Yanto) is thrown in jail for wearing revealing booty shorts. Later, Lucas is incarcerated as well, and Andy runs off with a gorilla. (Don’t ask.)

At some point they are joined by their New York pals, Miss Jackson (Star Amerasu), the sassy server at their favorite gay diner, and Marty (Walker Stovall), the cheeky 24-year-old twink. The show is loosely narrated by the “giant lez” Tumaini (the alluring Olamide Asanpaola).

Halfway through their misadventure, they hear of a magical secret gay village called Silverback Mountain (a nod to “Brokeback Mountain,” I presume). Can Lucas and Andy reach this forbidden “Brigadoon” and heal their relationship?

One witty moment finds Kai singing a ballad to entertain the audience during a lengthy costume change. “This song is only here so they can change their clothes,” he croons. Another standout is Zack Lobel’s lively projection design, which amps up the proceedings even further.

On the downside, sometimes “Silverback Mountain” confuses insults with genuine humor. Calling someone a “faggot” is a punchline. I found the barb about all of Andy’s friends dying of AIDS borderline offensive.

Buried in this incoherent tale is a familiar message: Don’t be afraid to love who you love, even when those in power try to erase you.

At the top of the show, now playing at the AMT Theater, Tumaini slips in a caveat, stating it is a “developmental run,” a fact omitted from the promotional materials. For the next iteration, perhaps the creative team might consider cutting the clunkers and revamping “Silverback Mountain” into a full-fledged musical.

Silverback Mountain: A New Gay Jungle Play | AMT Theater | 354 W. 45th St. | Silverbackmountainplay.com | $25 – $85 | Through June 21, 2026 | 90 minutes, no intermission