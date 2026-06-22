Guide to Pride Sunday: NYC Pride, Queer Liberation March, PrideFest, and more

Rainbow balloons float in the air ahead of the NYC Pride March on the morning of June 29, 2025.

New York City’s two main Pride marches — the Reclaim Pride Coalition’s Queer Liberation March and Heritage of Pride’s NYC Pride March — will return to the streets on Pride Sunday, June 28, starting with the NYC Pride March.

Before and after both of those marches kick off, however, there will be other events across the city. Below are some of the main events on Pride Sunday in NYC — including both of the two main marches.

PrideFest

For many New Yorkers, Pride Sunday will begin with PrideFest, the free street festival, which begins at 11 a.m. and stretches Astor Place to 14th Street on Fourth Avenue. PrideFest will feature a wide range of vendors and themed areas to explore, including BookFest, CommunityFest, FamilyFest, FoodFest, StageFest, and WellnessFest. Learn more at nycpride.org/event/pridefest.

NYC Pride

The main NYC Pride March will step off 12:00 p.m. at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The march will pass by the Stonewall Inn before concluding near 15th Street and 7th Avenue. This year’s grand marshals are “Pose” star Dominique Jackson, former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Peppermint, New York City subway announcer Bernie Wagenblast, actor Bowen Yang, and the activist group Gays Against Guns.

Queer Liberation March

The Reclaim Pride Coalition’s eighth annual Queer Liberation March, a grassroots march which bars police and corporations in an effort to return to the roots of Pride, will begin in the afternoon. Marchers will assemble at 2:30 p.m. at Union Square West before stepping off at 3 p.m. and marching to Foley Square. This year’s theme is “Breaking the Chains of War and Oppression for Trans and Immigrant Rights.”

Some other events on Pride Sunday are below:

ART NoMad Pride After Party

NYC Pride invites folks to join their post-Pride Parade Party at ART NoMad, the rooftop at Arlo NoMad. The rooftop will be open from 4-7 p.m. on June 28, complete with a DJ, food, drinks, and views of the Empire State Building. Those wearing an NYC Pride volunteer shirt get 20% off their bill at the bar.

The Dance on the River

In partnership with Gay & Sober, NYC Pride’s official sober event on June 28 will consist of a sunset cruise to the Statue of Liberty and other Manhattan sights. The cruise will set sail at Circle Line Cruises at Pier 83 at West 42nd Street and the Hudson River.

Folks will start getting lined up at 6 p.m. and boarding begins at 7 p.m. The ship will eave the pier at 7:30 p.m. and return at 11. Buy tickets and learn more at gayandsober.org/cruise.

Reunited — NYC Pride’s Official Womxn Event

Reunited — NYC Pride’s official womxn event — is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to midnight at HK Hall at 605 W. 48th St. The event will feature DJ Ladystar, DJ Lena, DJ Mary Mac, DJ Oatmilk, Jkillem, and Honey Burlesque. There will be raffles, prizes, and more. The venue features two floors. Buy tickets at posh.vip/e/reunited-pride-2026.

Color Me Queer — BIPOC queer and trans dance party

Color Me Queer, a fundraising dance party benefitting several LGBTQ organizations serving queer and trans BIPOC individuals in New York City, will begin at 6 p.m. on June 28 at The Delancey rooftop.

The rooftop will feature DJs Miles Alix, Rekha, Fursa, and Tauba, while Kahani, Malai, and Jolli B will lead the drag entertainment. On the main floor will be DJs Cardamami, Chocolatte, Ushka, Undocubougie, and Agent DMZ. The basement will feature DJs ASTER B2B HANS BAS, Farah, Dynamite, and Jakari Wing, while Bertha Vanayshun, Eugene Rideher Betta, Emi Grate, and Yuen Young will be in drag.

Tickets are $33.85 in advance and $44.52 at the door. The event is jointly hosted by the Caribbean Equality Project, GAPIMNY, SALGA NYC, TARAB NYC, and Q-Wave NYC. Buy tickets via Eventbrite.