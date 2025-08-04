Guide to NYC Black Pride 2025: Exhibitions, block party, health conference, and more

Lee Soulja-Simmons, who leads NYC Black Pride, speaks to the crowd at the 2023 Heritage Awards at the Brooklyn Museum.

A week-long slate of events is on deck for this year’s edition of NYC Black Pride, which will take place Aug. 10-17 in New York City and Westchester County. This year’s events will be somewhat smaller due to a reduced budget, according to Lee Soulja-Simmons, who spearheads NYC Black Pride and is the executive director of the NYC Center for Black Pride. Still, many of the core events are still on for this year, which represents the 28th annual edition of NYC Black Pride.

This year’s scaled-down slate will not include some other notable events of the past, such as the Heritage Awards ceremony and the Heritage Ball, and the annual beach day has been replaced, at least for this year, with a block party.

While NYC Black Pride is formally held in mid-August, its community influence has grown over the years to become a year-long effort through partnerships with community organizations for events like World AIDS Day, Trans Day of Visibility, and AIDS Walk.

“In the last 15-16 years that I’ve been running Black Pride, it’s not just Pride weekend,” Simmons said. “Black Pride has come a long way from being this once-a-year event. Now it’s a whole calendar.”

See a list of events below:

Sunday, Aug. 10

Festivities will kick off with three days of ballroom-inspired exhibitions beginning on Aug. 10. First up is an afternoon event, “Legendary Looks: My Ballroom Story,” at Pioneer Works at 159 Pioneer St. in Brooklyn. A mini ball will be held at the same location from 4-7 p.m. that night.

Monday, Aug. 11

The schedule picks up on Monday from 6-9 p.m. with a visit to the Legendary Looks’ exhibition at ArtsWestchester Gallery at 31 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains. The multimedia exhibition, described as “The Art of Effects Design in House Ballroom,” showcases 17 looks by designers, stylists, and walkers. The exhibition was curated by International Mother Twiggy Pucci Garçon, Legendary NYC Mother Jonovia Chase Lanvin, and Icon Ballroom Hall of Famer Founder Michael Roberson Maison-Margiela.

Tuesday, Aug. 12

NYC Black Pride will feature another exhibition, “Legendary Looks: Preserving Our Legacy,” from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday at City Lore at 56 East 1st St. The exhibition, which aims to spotlight the cultural legacy and community impact of house ballroom, was curated by the same individuals as the preceding Legendary Looks exhibition.

Wednesday, Aug. 13

On Wednesday, the focus will shift to health for the Health as a Human Right conference, which is being held this year under the theme of “She Matters” to bring attention to health issues facing both cisgender and transgender women, according to NYC Black Pride. The conference will be at the LGBT Center at 208 W. 13th St. and there is no fee to attend. Lee Soula Simmons will serve as host, while Michael Roberson and Tamara Leigh will be faclitators.

The evening conference begins at 5 p.m. and concludes at 10 p.m., at which point folks will head to The Monster Bar at 80 Grove St. for IGNITE: The Opening Mixer from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The mixer will feature DJ Frankie Paradise, DJ Fred Pierce, and DJ Missy B.

Thursday, Aug. 14

The busiest day on the agenda is Thursday, starting with the fourth annual Mr. and Miss Black Pride International Pageant at Helen Miss Theater at 137 W. 26th St. beginning at 3 p.m. The event is free to attend. At 8 p.m. will be Queerotica, which is an event at LoveJoys at 412 Troutman St. in Brooklyn.

At 10 p.m, folks are invited to attend a Black Pride edition of Trappy Hour at 4West Lounge at 303 W. 127th St. That party last until 4 a.m., but a Black Pride Afterpaty will also be taking place at 11 p.m. at Boxers Chelsea at 37 W. 20th St.

Friday, Aug. 15

Friday’s festivities will begin at 10 p.m. with two different events beginning at 10 p.m.: The Black Pride Party, which will take place at Harbor NYC Rooftop at 621 W. 46th St., and Raw Honey: Out N Bad, at Elsewhere at 599 Johnson Ave. in Brooklyn. Both events conclude at 4 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16

Two more events are on deck for Saturday evening. Starting at 10 p.m. will be DEVIANT: The House at 29 Locust St. in Brooklyn, followed by another edition of The Black Pride Party at 11 p.m. at Club Lambda at 1031 Grand St. in Brooklyn. DJ Sedrick will be on hand for the event at Club Lambda,

Sunday, Aug. 17

While NYC Black Pride is known to host a beach day at Coney Island, this year’s plans shifted to instead have a Black Pride Block Party at W. 127th St. between Frederick Douglas Blvd. and St. Nicholas Ave. from noon to 6 p.m. Simmons told Gay City News in a recent interview that a recent block party was so successful that it prompted NYC Black Pride to plan one for this year.

NYC Black Pride will conclude at 6 p.m. with Harlem Sunday Funday at 4West Lounge at 303 W. 127th St. DJ Frankie Paradise, DJ Jemini, and DJ Sedrick will join the event.

Learn more about NYC Black Pride at nycblackpride.org.