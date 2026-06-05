Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative brings out the stars to begin Pride Month

Luke Evans is all smiles at the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative’s Pride kickoff event.

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI), which is the charitable arm of the Stonewall Inn, hosted a private Pride kickoff event at the Stonewall Inn on June 1 to signal the beginning of Pride Month.

The gathering featured singer-songwriter Luke Evans; The ACLU’s AJ Hikes; “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Yuhua Hamasaki; Avery Cochrane from “The Rocky Horror Show”; Yanery Cruz, the executive director of the City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus; and others.

Actress and singer Lorna Luft, Angelica Christina, DJ Chauncey, and Stonewall Inn co-owner Stacey Lentz were also on hand, among others.

See some photos below: