Pride

Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative brings out the stars to begin Pride Month

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Luke Evans is all smiles at the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative's Pride kickoff event.
Luke Evans is all smiles at the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative’s Pride kickoff event.
Donna Aceto

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI), which is the charitable arm of the Stonewall Inn, hosted a private Pride kickoff event at the Stonewall Inn on June 1 to signal the beginning of Pride Month.

The gathering featured singer-songwriter Luke Evans; The ACLU’s AJ Hikes; “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Yuhua Hamasaki; Avery Cochrane from “The Rocky Horror Show”; Yanery Cruz, the executive director of the City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus; and others.

Actress and singer Lorna Luft, Angelica Christina, DJ Chauncey, and Stonewall Inn co-owner Stacey Lentz were also on hand, among others.

See some photos below:

Stacy Lentz, the co-owner of the Stonewall Inn.
Stacy Lentz, the co-owner of the Stonewall Inn.Donna Aceto
Actor and singer Bradley Gibson performs on stage.
Actor and singer Bradley Gibson performs on stage.Donna Aceto
Members of the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative's board.
Members of the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative’s board.Donna Aceto
AJ Hikes of the ACLU.
AJ Hikes of the ACLU.Donna Aceto
"RuPaul's Drag Race" star Yuhua Hamasaki.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Yuhua Hamasaki.Donna Aceto
DJ Chauncey brings the music.
DJ Chauncey brings the music.Donna Aceto
Staying hydrated!
Staying hydrated!Donna Aceto
Lorna Luft and Yanery Cruz.
Lorna Luft and Yanery Cruz.Donna Aceto
Angelica Christina of the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.
Angelica Christina of the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.Donna Aceto

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