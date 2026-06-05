Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative brings out the stars to begin Pride Month

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI), which is the charitable arm of the Stonewall Inn, hosted a private Pride kickoff event at the Stonewall Inn on June 1 to signal the beginning of Pride Month.
The gathering featured singer-songwriter Luke Evans; The ACLU’s AJ Hikes; “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Yuhua Hamasaki; Avery Cochrane from “The Rocky Horror Show”; Yanery Cruz, the executive director of the City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus; and others.
Actress and singer Lorna Luft, Angelica Christina, DJ Chauncey, and Stonewall Inn co-owner Stacey Lentz were also on hand, among others.
See some photos below: