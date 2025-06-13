Fashion icons honored at The Center

The LGBT Community Center honored Michael Kors and several other fashion icons earlier this month at a star-studded fundraiser in support of programs and services for queer community members.

On June 2, more than 150 people joined together at The Center for the 11th annual edition of what is known as the Fashion Centered Dinner, raising over $330,000 in the process.

Actress and Broadway star Bette Midler presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to both Kors and his husband, Lance Le Pere.

“We feel extremely humbled by this award,” Kors said. “It’s the diversity in the world that makes it such a rich and wonderful place, which is why it’s so important to support and honor The Center.”

Opera star Anthony Roth Costanzo presented Peter Speliopoulos, a ceramic artist and designer, and his husband, Robert Turner, with the trailblazer award.

“Robert and I are truly honored to accept this award — and to be considered ‘trailblazers’ — well, we are grateful for this recognition,” Speliopoulos said.

“It has really been a privilege to work with The Center and support its programs over the years,” Speliopoulos added. “This event has evolved over the years, as the fashion industry has changed, and we have expanded outreach to the art and design communities and the architecture, hospitality and interiors worlds. Because of course they are all interrelated and they help make the world a better and more beautiful place.”

Out trans Congressmember Sarah McBride of Delaware and actor, singer, and dancer J. Harrison Ghee also joined the event and delivered remarks.