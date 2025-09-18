Erik Bottcher is the voice we need in Congress

The road to 2026 is already underway, and the stakes for our movement could not be higher. At the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, the nation’s only organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ+ leaders at every level of government, we are working to grow our community’s representation in Congress. New York’s 12th Congressional District is home to one of the densest and most visible LGBTQ+ communities in the country, and it deserves a representative who has always fought fearlessly for equality. That leader is Erik Bottcher, and we are urging him to run.

With Jerry Nadler’s retirement, many names are vying for this historic seat. But none bring the dedication, lived experience, and proven record of championing equality that Erik Bottcher does.

As a former LGBTQ+ elected official, I know how transformative it is to have our voices in the halls of power. And right now, as the Trump administration and the radical anti-equality movement escalate their attacks, we don’t just need allies. We need fighters. Erik is that fighter.

He helped lead the charge for marriage equality in New York State in 2011, a historic victory that made New York the largest state in the nation to recognize same-sex marriage. That fight cemented his reputation as a leader who never backs down when equality is on the line.

Since then, Erik has never stopped delivering: demanding justice when LGBTQ+ New Yorkers were murdered in nightlife venues, refusing to back down when extremists invaded his home over Drag Story Hour, and passing policies to protect the rights of transgender New Yorkers. Time and again, he has been there for our community in the moments that mattered most.

Erik’s leadership is rooted in his own story. Growing up in a small town, he bore the crushing weight of homophobia and even survived suicide attempts. That journey of resilience forged his empathy, courage, and determination to ensure no young person ever feels as unseen and unsafe as he once did.

But electing Erik is not just about his identity. It is about his results. From expanding mental health access to advancing affordable housing, he has proven he can turn pain into purpose, and purpose into policy.

New Yorkers have made LGBTQ+ history before. Now we have the chance to build on that legacy by sending Erik Bottcher to Congress.

I’ve watched Erik rise, and I know he is the leader this moment demands.

Whether facing bullies, extremists, or anti-equality forces, Erik has never flinched, and he won’t in Washington. The field may be crowded, but the choice is clear: we must urge Erik Bottcher to run.

Evan Low is the President & CEO of LGBTQ+ Victory Fund and a former California State Assemblymember.