Bottcher raises $683k in first 24 hours after announcing potential Congressional bid

Manhattan Councilmember Erik Bottcher, the co-chair of the City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus, raised $683,241 in the first 24 hours since announcing his potential candidacy for Congress to succeed veteran Representative Jerrold Nadler in New York’s District 12.

“I’m blown away by the tremendous grassroots outpouring of support in such a short period,” Bottcher said about his early fundraising numbers.

The announcement comes one day after Bottcher emailed his supporters and posted on social media to announce he’s “seriously considering” entering what is expected to be a contentious race in Manhattan next year. In early September, Nadler, 78, announced he would not be seeking another term in District 12, which spans the width of Manhattan from Central Park North down to Union Square.

“It’s clear that people across the district are hungry for a new generation of leadership that will stand up for our values and deliver real results,” Bottcher said. “I’m deeply grateful to everyone who contributed and showed their support. In the weeks ahead, I’m looking forward to having many conversations with neighbors across Manhattan and will share more about my decision soon.”

The much-anticipated Democratic primary race to replace Nadler is expected to feature several candidates. Micah Lasher, a Manhattan assemblymember who previously served as an aide to Nadler, has already announced his candidacy for the seat. Two other potential candidates — Alex Bores, and former President John F. Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg — may also be in the mix, according to the New York Times.

While he weighs a Congressional campaign, Bottcher is simultaneously in the midst of a re-election bid for his seat in the City Council, though he faces little competition in that race.

Bottcher’s campaign website, which currently reflects his campaign for City Council, states that he “will not accept contributions from real estate developers, anyone employed at a lobbying firm, corporate political action committees (PACs), or the fossil fuel industry.”