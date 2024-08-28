Congressmembers seek task force to protect LGBTQ older adults

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two Democratic lawmakers are looking to establish a task force dedicated to addressing abuse against LGBTQ older adults in the United States.

Out lesbian Congressmember Angie Craig of Minnesota and New Jersey Congressmember Josh Gottheimer have introduced the Elder Pride Protection Act, which would create a task force at the Department of Justice to combat anti-LGBTQ abuse targeting older adults at the national, state, and local level.

The legislation calls for the US attorney general to select members of the Elder Justice Initiative and the Division of Civil Rights of the Department of Justice to serve on a task force that would study the increasing incidents of elder abuse against LGBTQ people, find ways to combat anti-LGBTQ elder abuse on a national level, develop best practices for state and local law enforcement to address that kind of elder abuse, create and distribute educational materials about how to prevent and respond to anti-LGBTQ elder abuse, and coordinate local, state, and federal law enforcement to fight anti-LGBTQ elder abuse.

If the legislation is approved and signed into law, the task force would be responsible for submitting a progress report to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees within a year.

Gottheimer came up with the legislation during a roundtable discussion he hosted with LGBTQ advocates in early June in Fort Lee, New Jersey, according to a press release distributed by his office.

“No one should ever be mistreated on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity, especially our vulnerable elderly populations,” Gottheimer said in a written statement. “This legislation is a critical step in coordinating our response to this runaway abuse at the federal level.”

Craig, who is the first out member of Congress from Minnesota and the first lesbian mother in Congress, underscored the importance of giving back to queer seniors who have paved the way for future generations.

“LGBTQ+ seniors paved the way for so many of the rights we have today, and they’re a vital part of our communities in Minnesota,” Craig said in a written statement. “I’m working to pass the Elder Pride Protection Act to help empower LGBTQ+ seniors and combat any abuse they might face.”

SAGE, a national non-profit advocating for and serving LGBTQ older adults, praised the proposed legislation.

“Every older person in this country deserves to live a life free of abuse,” Aaron Tax, SAGE’s managing director of government affairs and policy advocacy, said in a written statement. “For too long, LGBTQ+ older people have been left out of this conversation. SAGE applauds the introduction of the Elder Pride Protection Act by Representatives Craig and Gottheimer. Coordination across federal and state agencies will be key in fighting against the abuse and neglect LGBTQ+ older people face every day in this country. We are proud to call on Congress for the passage of this vital piece of legislation.”