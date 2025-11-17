Comedian Lea DeLaria begins monthly residency at Stonewall Inn

Lea Delaria kicked off her monthly residency at the Stonewall Inn this month.

The Stonewall Inn jumped with jazz tunes and much-needed silly fun on Nov. 9 as comedian Lea DeLaria kicked off her monthly residency, which will take place on the second Sunday of every month.

DeLaria’s residency will feature different themes — the first one was “Bachelor Party” because DeLaria is getting married to Dalia Gladstone — and the show opened with a rendition of “Get Me to Church on Time” accompanied by her versatile musical duo Arcoiris Sandoval and Marco Panascia.

In addition to DeLaria’s usual side-splitting lesbian and Trump-bashing humor, the celebration also featured an “ask the pregnant lesbian” segment with Celine Robinson and Gladstone and Jazzul Mercelino served as go-go dancers. Alina Acker led a hysterical reverse strip tease, while Emma Myles of “Orange is the New Black” delivered entertainment throughout as the comical side of Nurse Ratchet.

Best man Jessie Tyler Ferguson sent a video greeting and Stonewall ultimate DJ Chauncey Dandridge kept the show dancing.

See some photos below: