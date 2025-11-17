Comedy

Comedian Lea DeLaria begins monthly residency at Stonewall Inn

By Posted on
Lea Delaria kicked off her monthly residency at the Stonewall Inn this month.
Lea Delaria kicked off her monthly residency at the Stonewall Inn this month.
Donna Aceto

The Stonewall Inn jumped with jazz tunes and much-needed silly fun on Nov. 9 as comedian Lea DeLaria kicked off her monthly residency, which will take place on the second Sunday of every month.

DeLaria’s residency will feature different themes — the first one was “Bachelor Party” because DeLaria is getting married to Dalia Gladstone — and the show opened with a rendition of “Get Me to Church on Time” accompanied by her versatile musical duo Arcoiris Sandoval and Marco Panascia.

In addition to DeLaria’s usual side-splitting lesbian and Trump-bashing humor, the celebration also featured an “ask the pregnant lesbian” segment with Celine Robinson and Gladstone and Jazzul Mercelino served as go-go dancers. Alina Acker led a hysterical reverse strip tease, while Emma Myles of “Orange is the New Black” delivered entertainment throughout as the comical side of Nurse Ratchet.

Best man Jessie Tyler Ferguson sent a video greeting and Stonewall ultimate DJ Chauncey Dandridge kept the show dancing.

See some photos below:

Popping confetti with go-go dancers.
Popping confetti with go-go dancers.Donna Aceto
Lea DeLaria with Nurse Ratchet (Alina Acker).
Lea DeLaria with Nurse Ratchet (Alina Acker).Donna Aceto
Reverse strip underway!
Reverse strip underway!Donna Aceto
Lea Delaria embraces the crowd in the first edition of her monthly residency at Stonewall.
Lea Delaria embraces the crowd in the first edition of her monthly residency at Stonewall.Donna Aceto
Lea serenades the bride-to-be
Lea serenades the bride-to-beDonna Aceto

About the Author

More in Comedy

More from Around NYC