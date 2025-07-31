Chain NYC Festival, set for mid-August, offers six LGBTQ shorts

The 2025 Chain NYC Film Festival features a mix of dozens of independent shorts, features, and documentaries during its 10-day run, Aug. 7-17, in their Hell’s Kitchen theater.

This year’s festival includes an LGBTQ shorts program on Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. that features six films. “Controlled Burn,” a flinty, noir-tinged drama about Reid (Breton Lalama) who has just been released on parole when his ex, Marty (Devin Ross), shows up with a plan to get enough money to escape for good. Of course, it involves criminal activity, and Reid needs to decide if he can trust Marty, who disappeared when Reid was arrested. “Controlled Burn” has a moody vibe and just enough sexual tension between the leads to keep viewers invested as things play out and possibly go sideways.

“Galilee” is set at Galilee Baptist Church, where Julien (Mike Pratt, author of the source novel) is forced to attend a conversion therapy program run by The Major (Dennis Staroselsky). An interesting sequence depicts the Major using photographs to gauge the proclivities of the seven young gay men. However, when Julien gets some alone time with another youth, Finn (Joshua Robinson), they talk candidly, forming a promising connection. Unfortunately, “Galilee” ends, leaving viewers wanting more. Pratt’s novel surely continues the story, which makes this tease of a short feel like an ad campaign to get folks to read his book.

“Larceny in the Heart” is a fantastic documentary short about Jerry Jones and Bill Young, a gay couple in 1977 San Francisco who committed credit card fraud and collected multiple welfare checks under fake names. Their story is recounted here in a fascinating voiceover by their former neighbor, Carlotta Boettcher, as archival footage of the couple shows them at home, getting a haircut, drinking (and drinking), and even rehabbing their house — all the while pushing away the reality of being caught for mail fraud. This fabulous short should become a feature.

“Man Cured” is an entertaining short about Lucas (Ernest Allen) who meets the gay Frankie (Logan Thompson) when Frankie unexpectedly replaces Lucas at his childcare job. The guys hang out and bond, with Frankie painting one of Lucas’s fingernails before Lucas leaves suddenly. An unexpected meeting between the guys the next day generates more interest and leads to Lucas making some decisions about his life in part because of Frankie’s candor and guidance. “Man Cured” benefits from the strong performances by Allen and Thompson, as well as its messages about distancing oneself, feeling seen and accepted.

“Nocture” has a young man (Jonan Gansukh) who heads out for a night wanting perhaps just a kiss but gets much more from a guy he meets (Charles Manning). Shot in black-and-white, and clocking in at under six minutes, “Nocture” is slight, but also quietly powerful.

“To see myself, To create, Myself” is an empowering experimental documentary short that juxtaposes an interview with “Stone Butch Blues” author Leslie Feinberg about discovering queer/trans history, with scenes featuring the filmmaker’s roommate, Kelsie, an artist who connected with Feinberg’s work. Using overlapping images to create the transference of knowledge, director Eli Garcia examines how knowledge is pursued, how we learn about ourselves, and the impact it and queer history can have in creating possible futures. This is an inspiring short and its message resonates.

Four other LGBTQ shorts will screen in other programs. “Deb and Joan” in the Sci-Fi Shorts Block, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m., is a cute comic short about Joan (Gabby Sherba) a rocket scientist, and her android Deb (Leah Nicole Raymond), who has “transmitted a problem code.” In fact, Deb wants to express her affection for Joan and her hope that they can accomplish the designated mission together, instead of with Glen (David Oliver Nelson). How things unfold make this low-budget short endearing.

“Coming Out Polyamorous for Thanksgiving,” in the Drama Shorts Block, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m., is a sweet and sour short, based on a true story. Don (Scott Thomas) is introducing his conservative parents — Cheryl (Monica Wyche) and Jim (Brian O’Neill) — to Aly (Mitzi Akaha), the woman he and his girlfriend Alex (Ellen Adair) both love. The conversation is intense, with both Scott trying to share his life and love with his parents who struggle to accept their son’s choices and values. Various closeups, along with a lack of music, makes what is said impactful, but so too are scenes of Alex excusing herself to be alone to process things and Aly trying to help the couple through this awkward night. “Coming Out Polyamorous for Thanksgiving” is a very well made and acted short that offers salient messages about not hiding oneself.

“Wrath Mercy,” in the Compulsion Shorts Blook, Aug. 13, 8 p.m., is an ambitious and ambiguous drama about Adam (Matthew Zimmerman), a gay man and addict whose encounter with Irina (Natanya Ross) may help him kick his habit. However, the film feels like a portion of a larger drama, which makes it both feel underdeveloped and frustrating.

“Two Chains,” in the Relationships Shorts Block, Aug. 16 at 4:30 p.m., is set in 1976 Chicago, where John (Chip O’Neill), a cop, drops by his former lieutenant Bob’s (screenwriter Paul Hewitt) house for a drink — or so he thinks. When Bob asks John to look at his car, he discovers something surprising in the trunk. “Two Chains” builds its tension in 10 minutes and delivers a sweet and satisfying conclusion. In addition, two features also may be of interest to queer moviegoers.

“Lovebug,” Aug. 14 at 8 p.m., is a modest — and modestly entertaining — independent film written and directed by Blake Kaiser. Douglass (Logan Pepper of “American Housewife”) has a “meet cute” with Gracie (Lena Torluemke) when she says to him, “Let me see your cock.” Impressed, she suggests that the young man perform in adult videos. (The film is set in the late 1980s). Their tapes sell well to male clientele, and Gracie starts to coordinate meetups with Douglass’ fans for extra cash. When Douglass has an encounter with one admirer (Lucas Brahme), the film’s dynamic shifts. The performances by Pepper and Torluemke elevate this film, which feels like a decent short expanded to feature length.

“Land of the Mustaches,” Aug. 15 at 8 p.m., is written and performed by Rutanya Alda, who is best known for playing Carol Ann in the camp classic, “Mommie Dearest.” Here she recounts the story of her harrowing childhood when she and members of her family were refugees during and after WWII. It is a vibrant memory piece that showcases Alda’s talent for storytelling. Her recollections — which range from fond memories of Black Jack chewing gum to how her father remarkably escaped death, to getting caught smoking cigarettes, or being haunted by seeing a woman die by suicide — are vividly rendered and enhanced with animated images. Alda has a childlike wonder at seeing her first movie, as well as a wise-beyond-her-years’ experience surviving the gulag and refugee camps to ultimately arrive in America. While “Land of the Mustaches” is a pretty much a filmed monologue, it is wholly engrossing and life-affirming.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.chainfilmfestival.com/