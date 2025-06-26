Callen-Lorde and Brita Filter mark HIV Testing Day in Union Square

HIV Testing Day brought community members to Union Square, where Callen-Lorde and other organizations underscored the theme: “Everyone has an HIV status — check yours.”

The message of the day: get tested!

Drag artist Brita Filter and DJ Jon Ali joined Callen-Lorde Community Health Center and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene in Union Square on June 24 for an HIV Testing Day event aimed at encouraging New Yorkers to know their status.

In a statement promoting the event, Brita Filter emphasized that “we have to be the ones who show up for each other” in light of efforts to cut HIV/AIDS funding at the federal level.

The event’s theme was “Everyone has an HIV status — check yours.” Organizations such as Destination Tomorrow, the Hetrick-Martin Institute, and Harlem United were also on hand at the event, which featured tents with resources for attendees. Gilead Sciences served as a sponsor.

“At Callen-Lorde we are working hard to protect your access to HIV treatment and prevention — we have come so far in the number of options to both prevent and treat HIV and there are even more on the horizon,” Callen-Lorde CEO Patrick McGovern said.

See some photos below: