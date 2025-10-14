Woman hit with a chair in alleged anti-LGBTQ attack in Brooklyn

The corner of New Lots Ave. and Vermont St. in Brooklyn is where an alleged anti-LGBTQ attack took place on Oct. 5.

Police are searching for an individual connected to an alleged hate crime attack that occurred on Oct. 5, in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn.

That Sunday afternoon, at approximately 3 p.m., a 35-year-old woman was allegedly approached by an individual making anti-LGBTQ+ remarks on the corner of New Lots Ave. and Vermont St. in Brooklyn. The individual then allegedly hit the woman in the arm with a chair that they had grabbed.

The victim sustained some minor injuries but received no medical attention. The suspect fled the scene in a white Jeep Compass, traveling west on New Lots Avenue.

This incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force. On Oct. 14, an NYPD spokesperson told Gay City News there have been no updates on the alleged incident.

The suspected individual is described as a male, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts, and black sneakers.

Below is a photo of the suspect.