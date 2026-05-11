Ali Forney Center’s spring gala raises more than $3 million for at-risk and homeless LGBTQ youth

The Ali Forney Center’s annual spring gala, held on May 7 at The Glasshouse, raised more than $3 million for the homeless youth non-profit’s supportive services and housing programs.

“This event is what sets off our year and the global network of work that we do on behalf of unhoused LGBTQ young people,” Ali Forney Center executive director Alexander Roque said in an interview with Gay City News. “It’s a very important night for us, and more than anything it’s a night that reminds our community that they are not alone.”

Ali Forney’s mission comes down to providing basic food and shelter for at-risk LGBTQ youth, with the evening’s entertainment focused on fundraising that would allow the organization to increase available beds at their drop-in facility and other transitional housing units across the city. Approximately 400 unhoused and at-risk youth remain on AFC’s waiting list for a safe place to sleep, according to Roque.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 contestant Plasma hosted the dinner program. ”I grew up with my mother who always said to use your superpowers for good and not evil,” she said in an interview with Gay City News. “Tonight feels like a convention of superheroes in the queer community and in the ally community.”

Part of the evening’s entertainment was an exclusive auction — with prizes like an all-inclusive trip to Bali and a doubles tennis match with the McEnroe brothers — hosted by drag artist and Ali Forney Center board member Marti Gould Cummings alongside “Auctiontainer” Letitia Frye.

“I always like to squeeze money out of rich people to get them to give back,” Marti said in an interview with Gay City News. “So I’m excited to shake ‘em down to get us some money.”

Marti has worked with the Ali Forney Center for almost 20 years and received the Luminary Award in 2018 for their dedication to raising awareness of AFC’s cause.

Transgender activist, kiki performer, and AFC alumna Gia Love was the first honoree of the night, receiving the Ali Forney Award for her work in the Black transgender community. Love’s childhood was difficult and marked by a constant need to defend herself in physical fights; during her remarks, she spoke about her personal journey with the concept of a “fighter.”

“For so much of my life I thought fighting meant swinging first, raising my voice, protecting myself at all costs,” she said. “But over time I learned that there are different types of fighters. There are fighters who build community, there are fighters who create space […] To stand here carrying an award with this name means I carry that fight forward.”

Novelist Jonathan Safran Foer presented the Luminary Award to actor Liev Schreiber and his wife Taylor. Liev, whose daughter is trans, passed the microphone to his wife Taylor since her dedication drives the Schreibers’ work with the Ali Forney Center.

Taylor spoke about her love and compassion for her stepdaughter, and how showing that love always felt natural to her since she had always felt a little different herself.

“Not every child gets that, but every child deserves that,” she said.

Marti and Frye (who is a parent to a non-binary child) returned to captivate attendees with a high-powered pledge auction that aimed for $600,000 and quickly surpassed that goal thanks to Frye’s flawless bid-calling.

Chappell Roan was expected to appear to receive the Luminary Award for her work as founder of the non-profit The Midwest Princess Project (named after her 2023 album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess),” which seeks to uplift LGBTQ youth and communities through action and care. Roan could not attend due to last-minute circumstances but expressed her support and gratitude in a video message.

“Trans art and expression and its impact in the queer community are so important and inspiring to me,” Roan said. “So many of the rights we have now came from the work of the trans community.”