Union Square rally set for Jan. 10 as Supreme Court hears trans sports cases

Several LGBTQ organizations are leading a rally in Union Square on Jan. 10 in a show of support for trans youth before the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in two cases pertaining to state laws barring trans student-athletes from participating in sports.

The event, which begins at 1 p.m., will be led by PFLAG NYC, the New Pride Agenda, and Trans formative Schools, and other organizations are co-hosting it, including ACT UP NY, Ali Forney Center, Black Trans Liberation, NYC Pride, and the Reclaim Pride Coalition’s Queer Liberation March.

The rally will be held three days before the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in West Virginia v. BPJ, which focuses on a trans student who is challenging a state law requiring schools to separate students on the basis of so-called “biological sex, and Little v. Hecox, which takes aim at an Idaho state law known as the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” which also bans student-athletes from participating in girls sports.

“Ahead of these cases and in the midst of continued bigotry around gender-affirming care, PFLAG NYC (@pflagnyc), The NEW Pride Agenda (@newprideagenda), and Trans formative Schools (@trans.formative.schools) are collaborating to make a statement that trans people deserve dignity, respect, and equal opportunity,” PFLAG NYC wrote in an Instagram post.

The rally will be held nearly one year after some of the same groups hosted a “Rise Up for Trans Youth” rally as the Trump administration moved aggressively to restrict the rights of trans youth in education, healthcare, sports, and other areas.

“We met in Union Square one year ago to show our city and the world that we are strong, united, and full of love for our communities, PFLAG NYC added. “We invite you back on Saturday, January 10, at 1:00 p.m. for a rally to say, no matter when or where attacks on our communities happen, we’ve always been here, and we’ll always be here.”