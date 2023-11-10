New York City

Women in the spotlight at LGBT Center’s 26th annual event

Eliza Byard, the former executive director of GLSEN, with former National LGBTQ Task Force executive director Rea Carey.
Donna Aceto

The LGBT Community Center hosted the much-anticipated Women’s Event on Nov. 3 at Ziegfeld Ballroom, marking the 26th annual edition of a special ceremony focusing on the contributions of women in the queer community.

At this year’s event, comedian Lea DeLaria received the Trailblazer Award, while Stacey Friedman — an executive vice president and general counsel at JP Morgan Chase — landed the Corporate Leadership Award.

Moreover, this year’s event was significant in light of the forthcoming departure of The LGBT Community Center’s executive director, Glennda Testone, who will step down at the end of the year after spending 14 years with the organization.

See some photos below:

Activist Joy Tomchin, the former board president of GMHC and co-founder of the Lesbian AIDS Project, with David Friend.
Glennda Testone reacts to her farewell video.
Glennda Testone watches her farewell video alongside her partner, Jama Shelton.Donna Aceto
JPMorgan Chase executive Stacey Friedman accepts her award.
JPMorgan Chase executive Stacey Friedman accepts her award.Donna Aceto
Awardee Lea DeLaria with comedian Kate Clinton.
Awardee Lea DeLaria with comedian Kate Clinton.Donna Aceto
LaLa B Holston-Zannell of the ACLU with educator, speaker, and advocate Tabytha Gonzalez and Glennda Testone.
LaLa B Holston-Zannell of the ACLU with educator, speaker, and advocate Tabytha Gonzalez and Glennda Testone.Donna Aceto
Presenter Sandra Bernhardt chats with Carmelyn Malalis, the former chair and commissioner of the The New York City Commission on Human Rights.
Presenter Sandra Bernhard chats with Carmelyn Malalis, the former chair and commissioner of the The New York City Commission on Human Rights.Donna Aceto
Queens State Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas and Queens Councilmember Tiffany Cabán
Queens State Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas and Queens Councilmember Tiffany Cabán.Donna Aceto
Lea DeLaria with presenter Samantha Bernhard and host Sam Jay.
Lea DeLaria with presenter Samantha Bernhard and host Sam Jay.Donna Aceto

