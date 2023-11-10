Women in the spotlight at LGBT Center’s 26th annual event

The LGBT Community Center hosted the much-anticipated Women’s Event on Nov. 3 at Ziegfeld Ballroom, marking the 26th annual edition of a special ceremony focusing on the contributions of women in the queer community.

At this year’s event, comedian Lea DeLaria received the Trailblazer Award, while Stacey Friedman — an executive vice president and general counsel at JP Morgan Chase — landed the Corporate Leadership Award.

Moreover, this year’s event was significant in light of the forthcoming departure of The LGBT Community Center’s executive director, Glennda Testone, who will step down at the end of the year after spending 14 years with the organization.

See some photos below: