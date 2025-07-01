‘Historic win’: LGBTQ groups, lawmakers praise city budget for funding trans health, LGBTQ initiatives

Advocates gather at City Hall on May 22 to seek millions in funding in the city budget to support trans New Yorkers.

The freshly-minted city budget will steer more than $13 million in additional funding for transgender New Yorkers and the broader LGBTQ community in the upcoming fiscal year, drawing praise from more than 80 groups and non-profits across the five boroughs.

The influx of funding in the budget, which was finalized on June 27, includes $3.5 million for gender-affirming care for trans youth, $5 million for LGBTQ youth services, $2 million emergency fund from the mayor’s office, and $3.225 million for the city’s version of what is known as the Trans Equity Fund (not to be confused with an existing state-based Trans Equity Fund), which supports trans-led organizations. This year’s budget nearly doubled the Trans Equity Fund, which received $3.2 million in the last budget.

A group of organizations known collectively as the NYC Trans & Queer Provider Advocacy Coalition, which includes non-profits like the Ali Forney Center and Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, worked aggressively to generate support for the funding in the home stretch of budget negotiations. In May, members of that coalition held a rally at City Hall, where they called on the city to increase funding for transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary individuals at a time when the Trump administration has mounted an all-out assault on the community.

“This is the first time we’ve seen funding of this size specifically for transgender and gender non-conforming people in the New York City budget,” said Queens Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, who co-chairs the LGBTQIA+ Caucus and joined the May rally with members of the coalition. “The funding is historic, and due to a historic effort from the NYC Trans and Queer Provider Advocacy Coalition and the LGBTQIA+ Caucus.”

The coalition issued a statement praising the funding, which was supported by dozens of organizations and groups, including ACT UP New York, the Brooklyn Community Pride Center, Destination Tomorrow, GMHC, GRIOT Circle, Trans formative Schools, and the LGBT Center.

“We sent a clear message: With a budget of $116B, New York City must fund transgender leadership, health, housing, and education without delay,” the statement noted.

Underscoring the need for additional funding, the statement added that providers serving trans and queer youth have seen a major increase in demand for their services during the second Trump era. The $5 million fund for youth services, they noted, is necessary “in order to ensure youth providers have the staff and services they need — so that transgender andqueer youth can grow into healthy adults.”

Kei Williams, the executive director of the statewide LGBTQ non-profit New Pride Agenda, also approved of the budget.

“These investments are a lifeline for a TGNC community that is reeling from an unending barrage of federal attacks,” Williams said. “And they are necessary not just to protect New Yorkers, but to support trans refugees fleeing hostile states and looking to New York for support. We hope this groundbreaking investment will inspire other cities and states to take bold action.”

In acknowledging the funding, Mayor Eric Adams thanked the coalition “for their dedication to this work and New York City” and affirmed his support for the LGBTQ community.

“The LGBTQ+ community is vital to the fabric of our city,” Adams told Gay City News in a written statement. “Our administration will always fight to ensure that this community is protected, and that means ensuring LGBTQ+ organizations have the funding they need and deserve to carry out their important work. I am proud to have worked with the New York City Council to pass our ‘Best Budget Ever,’ which includes the creation of a groundbreaking LGBTQ+ emergency support fund that will deliver relief for struggling organizations that need our support.”

A spokesperson for City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said city lawmakers were focused on securing investments for those most impacted by the Trump administration’s actions — including trans individuals.

“While Trump and his allies in Congress are attacking hardworking Americans and civil rights, the Council is leading by example to ensure the City fulfills its commitment to continue supporting all New Yorkers,” the spokesperson said.

This year’s budget comes after last year’s budget negotiations featured last-minute efforts to maintain funding for HIV/AIDS services. The Adams administration had initially proposed to slash millions of dollars from the city Health Department, but restored the money after non-profits sounded the alarm about how the cuts would have had a detrimental impact on critically important programs.