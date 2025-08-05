“Who Killed Teddy Bear,” dramatic thriller starring out actor Sal Mineo, screening at Film Forum

The late gay (or bisexual) actor Sal Mineo gets a rare starring role in the provocative 1965 film, “Who Killed Teddy Bear.” This dramatic thriller about sexual perversity, directed by Joseph Cates, is astonishing in so many ways that it has to be seen to be believed. And now folks can as the never-before-seen director’s cut will screen for one week only at the Film Forum in a sparkling new 4K restoration of a 35 mm print.

The film is both lurid and dated. The opening credits features near-naked bodies writhing in ecstasy before an accident occurs involving a child who witnesses their “primal scene.” The plot begins when Norah (Juliet Prowse) receives an anonymous and obscene phone call one morning. The voice belongs to Larry Sherman (Mineo) her coworker at a discotheque. Larry, clad only in his underwear, tells Norah how he wants her to touch him as he touches himself. It’s scandalous, but she firmly tells him to “go sober up.”

After a customer (Rex Everhart) harasses Norah at work, and he becomes a victim in a crime, Norah must go to the police station to file a report with Lt. Dave Madden (Jan Murray). At the station, Norah’s boss Marian (Elaine Stritch) asks her to also report the obscene calls, but Norah cannot be bothered — until the calls continue. Now Lt. Madden is keen to protect Norah, but she is suspicious of his intentions. Perhaps she should be; the lieutenant spends much of his time brushing up on “degenerate behavior,” including books on sadism and masochism, perversity, and curable and incurable neurotics — all while listening to women testifying about sex crimes. (Madden also kisses his pre-teen daughter Pam (Dian Moore) on the lips, which is kind of creepy.)

“Who Killed Teddy Bear” is only just getting started. Larry spies on Norah through binoculars as she gets undressed. (Prowse spends almost as much time in her underwear as Larry does.) He calls her saying how much he wants to caress her skin. That he uses her name causes Norah concern, and she asks the police to have her calls traced. Norah’s fears are raised further when her caller seems to be stalking her, knowing where and how she spent her day. When she turns to Lt. Madden for help, he is more than happy to oblige, letting her stay with him one night. In one of the film’s most amusing moments, Pam asks her dad about Norah with the not-so-innocent question, “Is she a hooker?”

Her boss Marian is also happy to keep Norah company at night — perhaps too happy. A comforting hug between the women becomes a little too intimate, and Norah, sensing Marian’s sexual interest in her, sends her away. But this is hardly the most daring moment in this bold film, which includes a remarkable sequence of Larry whiling his time looking in windows of sex shops, perusing bookstores with nudie magazines, and in the most amusing episode, buying a ticket to a porno theater while a group of schoolchildren pass by! (The film also includes a scene of Lt. Madden questioning two men, one who likes stockings and the other who prefers “silk dresses and fruity hats” to make sure to cross-dressing is included on the bingo card of “kinky” behaviors.)

While Larry may be “sick,” he is also seen caring for and being protective of his younger sister, Edie (Margot Bennett), who has an intellectual disability. Their tender moments are contrasted with his seedier behavior, and viewers can unpack the issues of guilt and shame involved in this storyline after the film ends.

But what is perhaps most shocking about “Who Killed Teddy Bear” is how Cates eroticizes Mineo. The actor is fetishized by the camera—Joseph Brun did the crisp and arty cinematography—in various stages of dress and undress. In addition to his numerous underwear-clad scenes, which includes him (discretely) masturbating in bed, Mineo wears pants so tight they make viewers wonder if he is even wearing underwear. Moreover, a montage of Larry working out shirtless at the gym could generate images for bodybuilding magazines, while a scene of him in a swimsuit feels like it could serve as a pinup. It is all remarkably risqué for a film made during the Hays Code.

As Larry, the baby-faced Mineo exudes a sense of confidence that makes him both engaging and creepy. His performance is quite impressive as he plays up Larry’s shy nature in the early scenes, only to become increasingly more fixated and desperate as the film progresses. Larry explodes in a series of climactic moments that are powerful, save one moment is quite risible. Mineo is unsettling when he paces back and forth in one scene, with the camera trying to keep up with him as brassy music blares on the soundtrack. But he is also unnerving when he has a fantasy about Norah while she is talking to him on the edge of a swimming pool or when she teaches him to dance. “Who Killed Teddy Bear” is a terrific showcase for the actor, even if his character is rarely seen in a good light.

Prowse also delivers an interesting performance as a tough young woman who does not know who to trust. She plays Norah with an intensity that is suited to the role, but it is not entirely keeping within the sensational tone of the film. As such, Jan Murray and Elaine Stritch do better in their supporting turns as they seem to understand the assignment.

“Who Killed Teddy Bear” is a curiosity artifact. The film does not feature much in the way of suspense, and there are a few too many scenes featuring songs and dancing at the discotheque. But the film will delight anyone who likes seeing New York in the 1960s on screen as well as folks who appreciate (and want to ogle) Mineo.

“Who Killed Teddy Bear” | Directed by Joseph Cates | Opening August 8 at the Film Forum | Distributed by Vinegar Syndrome.