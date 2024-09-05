What to Do in Queer NYC Sept. 5-8

EDITOR’S PICK

HOT Festival 2024

Friday, September 6 through Saturday, September 21; various times

Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY

The HOT Festival — New York’s longest running theater festival — returns for its 32nd year at the Dixon Place on the Lower East Side. This year’s festival features over 20 eclectic and irreverent pieces of performance art from up and coming LGBTQ+ artists — including theater, comedy, burlesque, literature, drag, and more! All events are held at the Dixon Place Lounge and Mainstage.

HOT kicks off on September 6 at 7:30 with a special teaser show featuring 2-minute excerpts from many of this year’s performances. For the full schedule and tickets, visit DixonPlace.org.

——————————–

Old Stranger

Thursday, September 5, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Joan Larkin will read from her new book of poetry, “Old Stranger” at the Bureau. You can order copies of “Old Stranger” by emailing the Bureau prior to the event. Seating available; first come, first serve.

Big Gay Trivia

Thursday, September 5, 7 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Beau Dega hosts an evening of gay trivia with special guest Cunning Stunt. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

B’day

Thursday, September 5, 7 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

King Chuck Events and Deron Jordan present the ultimate B’Day experience celebrating Beyonce’s legacy! The night will feature special Queen Bey tribute performances byTashi, Yung BBQ, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

An Albatross Anniversary

Thursday, September 5, 8 p.m.

Albatross Bar, 3619 24th Avenue, Astoria, NY

Albatross Bar celebrates its 9th anniversary with celebratory cupcakes, champagne toasts, and performances by your favorite local queens!

Queer Art

Friday, September 6, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Writer Gemma Rolls-Bentley comes to the Bureau to discuss her new book “Queer Art: From Canvas to Club and the Spaces Between” with New York’s infamous performance artist Penny Acade. Copies of “Queer Art” will be available for purchase.

2 Gays, 1 Mic

Friday, September 6, 8 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Ryan Curcie and Carson Mlnarik hosts a special edition of 2 Gays, 1 Mic: Farewell “Cruel Summer,” featuring a hilarious lineup of LGBTQ+ female comics, followed by a late night Taylor Swift dance party. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Girlnation @ Stonewall

Friday, September 6, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Girlnation-NYC takes over the second floor of the Stonewall Inn the first Friday of every month, featuring Honey Burlesque, along with sexy gogo & performance dancers.

EDITOR’S PICK

Bushwig

Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11; starting 3 p.m.

Knockdown Center, 52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NY

Bushwig, New York City’s premier drag festival, returns with a weekend of non-stop music and drag. The two-day party will feature over 150 drag performers on multiple stages. This year’s line up includes Peaches, Julie J, Xunami Muse, Kennedy Davenport, and so many more! Full line-up, along with single-day tickets and weekend passes at Bushwig.com.

Sad Grrrl Hours

Saturday, September 7, 2 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Join the third annual Sad Grrrl Hours: a networking and musical showcase for aspiring artists looking to break into the music industry. Learn about public relations, management, marketing strategies, licensing, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Diva Cup

Saturday, September 7, 11 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Eight of Brooklyn’s finest queens — including Maya Margarita, Avery Badgirl, Crust Duchess, and more — duke it out for the Diva Cup: a new drag gane of musical chance featuring Madonna, Gaga, Kylie, and more! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Brunch is (Still) Gay

Sunday, September 8; doors open at 11:30 a.m., showtime at 1 p.m.

54 Below, 254 W 54th St. Cellar, New York, NY

Lea DeLaria, along with special guest Lilli Cooper, hosts the gayest brunch in Manhattan. Be prepared to hear music from Cabaret staples, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, along with classic jazz standards. Tickets and menu via 54below.org.

The Shit Show

Sunday, September 8, 7:30 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Sherry Poppins hosts Shit Show with special guest DJ David Michael.

Out the Closet

Sunday, September 8, 11 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Gab Rydelle presents an evening of live performances and DJ sets, including guests Eros Alen and Peach Bellini. Tickets via Dice.fm.