What to do in queer NYC this weekend

Queer & Uncensored

Through June 27; various times

The Debra and Leon Black Family Film Center at MoMA, 11 West 53rd Street, New York, NY

Join the Museum of Modern Art for a film series celebrating queer sexuality, love, and activism. The series, which runs through the end of June, will feature over 70 feature and short films from 65 filmmakers. Visit MoMa.org for the full catalog, along with schedule and tickets.

Donna-Palooza

Thursday, June 12, 8 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Kiki Ball Change hosts Donna-Palooza, a high-energy celebration of the life and legacy performances of the disco legend — featuring performances by Olivia Lux and a cast of incredible local drag performers! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Mall Drag

Thursday, June 12, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Miss Ma’amShe presents Mall Drag – a plain, old, ordinary drag show. This month’s show features Julie J, Uncle Freak, and Bertha Vanayshun. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Mets Pride Night

Friday, June 13, 5 p.m. (game starts at 7:10 p.m.)

Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, Flushing, NY

The New York Mets will host Pride Night as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays. The festivities will begin with a free pre-game Pride Party, hosted by Jan Sport at the K Corner at 5 p.m. Tickets, available via Mets.com/Pride, will include a Pride fanny pack and $15 in concession stand credit.

New York Yankees Legacy of Pride Night

Friday, June 13, 5 p.m.

Yankee Stadium, 1 East 161st Street, Bronx, NY

Join the New York Yankees as they take on the Los Angeles Angels! A portion of every ticket sold — which includes a New York Yankees Pride hat and $15 food and beverage voucher — will benefit The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and NYC Pride. Tickets via GoFevo.com.

Cyclones Pride Night

Friday, June 13, 6:40 p.m.

Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11224

Pride comes to Maimonides Park as the Brooklyn Cyclones go to bat against the Asheville Tourists! The first 1,000 attendees will receive a Cyclones Pride cap. Tickets via TicketsOnSale.com.

Boys’ Club

Friday, June 13, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Join funny boys Nico Carney and Conor Janda for a night of laughs, surprises, and maybe even cake! Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Hot Rabbit Brooklyn Pride Dance Party

Friday, June 13, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Hot Rabbit is throwing Brooklyn’s biggest Pride bash ever! This nonstop party will have a little something for everyone: voguing, DJ sets, burlesque, dancing, photo booths, party swag, and so much more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Provoke at Stonewall

Friday, June 13, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The Stonewall Inn hosts New York’s premier aerial performance and dance party, upstairs on the third Friday of every month.

EDITOR’S PICK

Brooklyn Pride Festival & Twilight Parade

Saturday, June 14, 11 a.m.

Park Slope, 5th Avenue (between Union & 9th Street), Brooklyn, NY

Take a stroll down 5th Avenue and visit the festival vendors, including local borough businesses and local community organizations. Be sure to stop by the main stage on 4th Street and the Family Fun in front of Old Stone House for fun activities for the whole family! Stick around after the festival for the annual Twilight Parade down 5th Avenue, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Hive Mind Pop-Up @ BK PRide

Saturday, June 14, 11 a.m.

Park Slope, 5th Avenue (between Union & 9th Street), Brooklyn, NY

Hive Mind Books will be hosting a pop-up bookstore as part of Brooklyn Pride! The pop-up booth will have books by queer and trans writers in every genre. Free Hive Mind Books tote bags and stickers, while supplies last!

Road to Pride: Hell’s Kitchen Edition

Saturday, June 14, 2 p.m.

Various locations, staring at the Red Stache (401 West 52nd Street, New York, NY)

NYC Pride’s Road to Pride bar crawl series continues with the Hell’s Kitchen edition. The first stop is the Red Stache, followed by Atlas Social Clube and Vers. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Dandyland Gets Fruity

Saturday, June 14, 2 p.m.

Boxers Hell’s Kitchen, 735 9th Avenue, New York, NY

Dandyland queer art fair returns to Hell’s Kitchen, featuring over 20 LGBTQ+ vendors selling queer art, pins, jewelry, apparel and more!

Lesbian Book Club

Saturday, June 14, 11 a.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Judi Komaki and Piper Olsen are hosting a lesbian book club at the Bureau on the second Saturday of the month. This month they’ll be discussing “If Not, Winter: Fragments of Sappho,” translated by Ann Carson. You can order a copy by emailing the Bureau at contact@bgsqd.com.

ChamberQueer

Sunday, June 15, 3 p.m.

Hive Mind Books, 219 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Join ChamberQueer for the third installment of their queer artists show and tell series at Hive Mind Books! This is an opportunity to share new work and mix with fellow authors and artists. RSVP to perform via HiveMindBooks.com.

EDITOR’S PICK

Cinderella Boy

Sunday, June 15, 4 and 6 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

“Cinderella Boy” is a new pop musical, based on a novel by Kris Meister, about a non-binary high school student who dons Cinderella’s shoes and falls in love with Prince Charming — and they learn about self-love along the way. The show is running two times — 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Learn more and get your tickets at cinderellaboy.com.

Disco Tea with Lady Bunny

Sunday, June 15, 6 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Drag legend Lady Bunny returns to C’mon Everybody for a special Pride-edition of her infamous Disco Tea Dance. Bunny will be spinning a mix of disco, house, 90’s classics, funk, and more all afternoon! Tickets via Dice.fm.

A Night of Pride at 54 Below

Sunday, June 15, 9 p.m.

54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Robin Fierce is debuting her new show at 54 Below, just in time for Pride! Join her as she takes a trip down memory lane, sharing stories about her queer journey while highlighting some of her favorite songs and queer artists. Tickets via 54Below.org.