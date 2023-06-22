What to do in queer NYC June 22-25

Get ready for Pride’s grand finale with our roundup of events across the city:

The Queerly Festival

When: Multiple dates and times throughout July 3

Where: The Kraine Theatre, 85 East 4th Street, New York, NY

Frigid New York presents the Queerly Festival, an annual celebration of LGBTQ+ comedy, film, and theatre during Pride month and beyond. Visit frigid.nyc for a complete list of shows, schedule, and tickets.

Pride Walking Tour

When: Multiple dates and times throughout June

Where: Meet at 38-64 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Start your Pride celebration with a history lesson! The tour will start at Christopher Park and include stops like the Stonewall Inn, Julius’, Marie’s Crisis, and more. Visit GetYourGuide.com for dates, times, and additional information.

Pride Can Be Scary

When: Multiple dates through June 24; 7 p.m.

Where: SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam Street, New York, NY

Bruce Ryan Costella gets spooky this Pride season with his queer-horror fantasia featuring original scary stories, songs and satire. Tickets via OvationTix.com.

Yankee’s Legacy of Pride

When: Thursday, June 22 – Sunday, June 25; various times

Where: Battery Park City Library, 175 North End Avenue, New York, NY

Celebrate Pride with the New York Yankees, benefitting The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative. Every ticket purchase includes a Progress Flag Yankees hat, hot dog, and drink. Tickets via MLB.com/yankees.

KNOWSGAY Launch Party

When: Thursday, June 22, 7 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services–Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, Room 210, New York, NY

KNOWSGAY founders Charlie Welch and Paul Moreno return to the Bureau to celebrate the 8th volume and 10th anniversary of their erotic queer zine. Copies of the KNOWSGAY will be available for purchase during and after the event.

Sugar Daddy Returns

When: Thursday, June 22 – Saturday, June 24; 7 p.m. (additional 9 p.m. show on Friday and Saturday)

Where: SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam Street, New York, NY

Sam Morrison’s “Sugar Daddy” – in which the comedian recounts falling in love and later mourning his late partner – returns to New York just in time for Pride. Tickets via OvationTix.com.

Liberaunchy

When: Thursday, June 22, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Anthony John presents Liberaunchy, a new Pride party where Liberace, Kink, disco, and house all come together for a night you won’t forget. Kick off Pride weekend early with performances from Rify Royalty, Heidi Lawden, Lovefingers, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.com.

No Cover Thursdays @ The Eagle

When: Thursdays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Free admittance to the Eagle every Thursday night; DJ Bram spins at 10 p.m.

Pride Booze Cruise

When: Friday June 23 and Saturday, June 24; 2 p.m.

Where: Pier 36 NYC, 299 South Street, New York, NY

Pride cruises down the river for this raindow-cruise, including specialty cocktails and breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline. Tickets via FeverUp.com.

Stonewall Day

When: Friday June 23, 5 p.m.

Where: Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens, 11th Avenue and Hudson Boulevard, New York, NY

Pride Live presents Stonewall Day, which commemorates LGBTQ+ trailblazers and everyday heroes. The event is hosted by Angelica Ross and will feature performances by Christina Aguilera and Lina Bradford. VIP tickets via Eventbrite.

The Robyn Party: Pride Edition

When: Friday June 23, 5 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn’s infamous Robyn dance party is back bigger, better, bolder, and wilder than ever! DJs Russ Marshalek, Marley Magaziner, and Chris Choyce will be spinning Robyn hits and deep cuts alike, along with bops from Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Carly Rae Jepson, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.com.

NYC Drag March

When: Friday June 23, 7 p.m.

Where: The West Village

Led by The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the NYC Drag March is an annual march the last Friday of Pride month. The march will start in Tompkins Square Park and end in front of the Stonewall Inn.

LadyLand Festival

When: Friday June 23, 8 p.m.

Where: The Arm at Van Dam Street, Meeker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Ladyland Festival is the annual outdoor queer music extravaganza that showcases the best established and up-&- coming queer talent, including Honey Dijon, Peaches, Big Freedia, Gottmik, and more! Tickets via RA.co.

Ma’am

When: Friday June 23, 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

DJs Reaubert & Knox S kick off Pride in Brooklyn with disco, house, diva vocals, queer classics! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Feed the Beast

When: Friday June 23, 10 p.m.

Where: Great Hall at Avant Gardner, 140 Stewart Avenue, Brooklyn,NY

Celebrate the release of Kim Petras’ new album Feed the Beast with the Grammy-winner herself, along with Trixie Mattel, Alex Chapman, Ty Sunderland, Kiki Ball-Change, and more! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Pervert XXL

When: Friday June 23, 10 p.m.

Where: Terminal 5, 610 West 56th Street, New York, NY

Matinee and Circuit Festival, two of Europe’s biggest Pride parties, come together in New York for one night only with DJs Moussa and Abel. Tickets via Showclix.com.

Pride Weekend at Henrietta Hudson

When: Friday 6/23, Saturday 6/24, and Sunday 6/25

Where: Henrietta Hudson at 438 Hudson Street, New York, NY

Head to Henrietta Hudson — a “queer human bar built by dykes — on Pride weekend for DJs and gogos every night. The party starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Youth Pride

When: Saturday, June 24, 12 p.m.

Where: Domino Park, 15 River Street, Brooklyn, NY

NYC‘s sixth Youth Pride, which celebrates LGBTQ+ youth and their allies, will feature performances by Snookie Lanore, Amorphous, Devan Ibizia, Blue Man Group, and more! This is a free event, but registration is required via ShowClix.com.

Pride Fashion Show

When: Saturday, June 24, 2 p.m.

Where: Crown Inn BK, 724 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Fashion Designers Life celebrates an array of LGBTQ+ designers with an inclusive fashion show that will highlight couture and streetwear inspired pieces. Reservations via Eventbrite.

Teaze

When: Saturday, June 24, 2 p.m. (til late)

Where: Club Lambda, 1031 Grand Street, Brooklyn, New York

NYC Pride and Club Lambda present Teaze – the ultimate party experience by and for queer BIPOCs! Get ready to dance the day away with performances by Funky Reggae House Party, Global Warming, BTFA Collective, and Snookie & Friends. Tickets via ShowClix.com.

NYC Dyke March

When: Saturday, June 24, 5 p.m.

Where: Bryant Park (42nd Street and Sixth Avenue), New York, NY

Join thousands of fellow lesbians, dykes, and queers marching for LGBTQ+ rights, safety, and visibility. This year’s theme is “Not Your F*cking Body, Not Your F*cking Business.” The march will take place down 5th Avenue and conclude in Washington Square Park.

Hot Rabbit SaturGay

When: Saturday, June 24, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

NYC’s hottest queer gathering is the official Dyke March Afterparty, featuring all-night dance, music, art, and performances from the House of Oricci and Babylon. Tickets via SeeTickets.com.

C’mon Barbies, Let’s Go Party!

When: Saturday June 24, 10 p.m.

Where: Red Eye NY, 355 West 41st Street, New York, NY

Kim Chi and Luis Fernando present a Barbie-themed HER that is sure to keep the dolls partying all night long. Tickets via RedEyeTickets.com.

Yes Homo!

When: Saturday June 24, 10 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Miz Jade hosts a special Pride-edition of Yes Homo with special guests Showponii and Mocha, and music by DJ Sean McMahill. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Pride @ Stonewall

When: Sunday, June 25, 12 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Celebrate Pride where it all began at The Stonewall Inn! Door open early and both floors will be open all night!

NYC Pride March

When: Sunday, June 25, 12 p.m.

Where: Kick-off at 25th Street and 5th Avenue, New York, NY

NYC Pride’s (formerly Heritage of Pride) annual parade on the last Sunday of Pride features various nonprofits and corporations. This year’s grand marshals are Billy Porter, Yasmin Benoit, AC Dumlao, Hope Giselle and Randolfe “Randy” Wicker. For specific route details, visit NYCPride.org.

Community Pride Street Festival

When: Sunday, June 25, 12 p.m.

Where: 348 West 52nd Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues), New York, NY

The Gay Officers Action League, boxer HK, and Hush Bar are hosting a community street fair in Hell’s Kitchen, featuring food vendors, drink specials, and shows from 25 of New York’s best drag and performance artists.

Queer Liberation March

When: Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m.

Where: Foley Square, Lafayette Street Worth Street, Centre St, New York, NY

The Reclaim Pride Coalition presents the 5th annual Queer Liberation March, and this year’s theme is “Trans and Queer, Forever Here.” The rally begins in Foley Square at 2 p.m., followed by a March through lower Manhattan to Washington Square Park.

Pridefest

When: Sunday, June 25, 11 a.m.

Where: 4th Avenue between East 8th and East 13th Streets, New York, NY

PrideFest is NYC Pride’s annual LGBTQ+ street fair, featuring stage performances, exhibitors, food, and more in Greenwich Village. Visit NYCPride.org for full list of vendors.

XTina on Pride Island

When: Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m. (til late)

Where: Brooklyn Army Terminal, 58th–65th Street and 2nd Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

NYC Pride’s multi-borough celebration culminates at Pride Island with Christina Aguilera headlining. Tickets via ShowClix.com.

Bliss Days

When: Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m. (til late)

Where: The DL, 95 Delancey Street, New York, NY

NYC Pride and Raw Honey present Bliss Days (formerly Femme Fatale), a party for LGBTQIA+ woman with rotating DJs, dancers, pop-up performances, and guest appearances all afternoon into the evening. Tickets via ShowClix.com.

Love Prism Disco

When: Sunday, June 25, 4 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Ty Sunderland closes out Pride weekend with a 12-hour nonstop party featuring music from Arra, Jodie Harsh, Love Prism, Boyyyish and more. Tickets via SeeTickets.com.

Take Pride in Your Skin with Kiehl’s

When: Sunday, June 25, 6 p.m.

Where: Kiehl’s Since 1851, 223 Mulberry Street, New York, NY

Kiehl’s Nolita invites you to celebrate your skin with complimentary skin consultations. Attendees will receive a gift as a token of appreciation.

New York Queens

When: Sunday, June 25, 8 p.m.

Where: Sony Hall, 235 West 46th Street, New York, NY

New York legends Bianca Del Rio, Lady Bunny, and Shequida Hall reunite for an evening of their trademark offensive, unfiltered humor. Tickets via Tixr.com.

Have a queer event you'd like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at