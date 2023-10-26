What to do in queer NYC Oct. 26-29

What’s going on in the city this weekend? Check out our roundup of events below:

Queer Tag: Laser Tag & Bowling Night

When: Thursday, October 26, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Bowlmor Chelsea Piers, Pier 60, New York, NY

Turn off the apps and join Queer Social at Queer Tag, a night of unlimited laser tag, bowling, drink specials, and more. Discounted tickets via Eventbrite.

1989 – Gaylor’s Version

When: Thursday, October 26, 9 p.m.

Where: 9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate the release of “1989, Taylor’s Version” with a drag tribute hosted by Aveq Moi and Izzy Uncut. Additional performances by Chelsea Piers, Maxi Padding, Hibiscus, and more. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

No Cover Thursdays @ The Eagle

When: Thursdays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Free admittance to the Eagle every Thursday night; DJ Bram spins at 10 p.m.

Do You Like Scary Movies?

When: Thursday, October 26, 10:00 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Rify Royalty as Sidney Prescott, Baby Love as Casey Becker, and K. James as Billy Loomis… this is going to be a Scream. Head out to C’mon Everybody for a drag tribute to Wes Craven’s classic horror film, “Scream.” Tickets via Dice.fm.

Night of 1000 Pee-Wees

When: Friday, October 27, 11:30 p.m.

Where: Sleepwalk, 251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Goth Slut Productions presents Night of 1000 Pee-Wees — a Pee-Wee Herman tribute show led by the queen of horror Sharon Needles. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Friction Fridays

When: Fridays, 11 p.m.

Where: Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

What happens at Hush may stay at Hush, but Shush Saturdays are no secret. No cover before midnight.

LES Halloween Book Crawl

When: Saturday, October 28, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Various locations, Lower East Side, NY

The Lower East Side Book Crawl returns with its spooky-themed seven-stop crawl complete with free drinks, discounts, and surprises. The crawl includes Book Club Bar, Sweet Pickle Books, Yu & me, Printed Matter, PT Knitwear, and Village Works.

New York Is Dead

When: Saturday, October 28, 2-8 p.m.

Where: Boxers Hell’s Kitchen, 735 9th Avenue, New York, NY

Dandyland returns just in time for Halloween, featuring a wide variety of queer artists and vendors! Head over to Boxers in Hell’s Kitchen for plenty of tricks and treats.

Gays, Ghouls, and Goblins

When: Saturday, October 28, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Rify Royalty and Luis Fernando present a Halloween double feature like no other, with dancing, drag performances, costume contests and more. Performances from more than 25 of New York’s top entertainers, including Boomer Banks, Essa Noche, and Reese Havoc. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Slayerfest 98 Live!

When: Saturday, October 29, 2 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, NewYork, NY

Join Ian Carlos Crawford and the rest of the Slayerfest 98 gang as they celebrate all things Buffy the Vampire Slayer with a live podcast episode covering the season 4 episode “Fear.” There will be a live script reading, a panel discussion, drag numbers, raffles, and more! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Yas Kween Karaoke

When: Saturdays, 9 p.m.

Where: Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Head up to the Blue Room at Good Judy’s every Saturday night for piano karaoke with Leslie Goshko.

Robyn-O-Ween

When: Saturday, October 28, 11:30 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

This Party Is Killing You – Brooklyn’s infamous Robyn dance party is back to celebrate Halloween! Expect Robyn remixes and deep cuts, along with hits from Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Carly Rae Jepson, and more! Tickets via TicketWeb.com

Final Girls

When: Sunday, October 29, 9 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Thorgy Thor and Ginger Von Snap host a bloody dance party homage to horror film heroines. Joining them are Olivia Luxe, Shuga Cane, and JanSport. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.