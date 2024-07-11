What to Do in Queer NYC July 11-14

Do you believe in life after Pride? June may be over — and it may be the hottest it’s been all year — but there is still plenty to do across New York City. So stay cool, have fun, and be queer!

Salsa @ The Bush

Thursday, July 11, 6 p.m.

The Bush, 333 Troutman Street, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate Cancer season with a night of queer salsa dancing with Yailenne Escobar!

Frolic

Thursday, July 11, 7 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Don’t miss Frolic, an all Black burlesque review, featuring a sexy cast of performers and BIPOC-owned vendors. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Butch. Femme. They/Them.

Thursday, July 11, 9 p.m.

Henrietta Hudson, 438 Hudson Street, New York, NY

Calling all butches, femmes, and they/thems: Kick start your weekend at Henrietta Hudson with DJ 32LVS every Thursday till late!

Sneakernight

Friday, July 12, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Dev Doee, Hanukkah Lewinksy, and Reese Havoc are bringing you SNEAKERNIGHT, an all-night dance party celebrating the best of 2010s-era Radio Disney! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

GAG

Friday, July 12, 10 p.m.

Metropolitan, 559 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY

Nightlife legends Cameron Cooper and Zach Cole host Brooklyn’s longest running queer party that will have you dancing all night long!

On the Floor

Friday, July 12, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Get on the floor with Serena Tea and Essa Noche for a night of epic vibes and beats. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Fire Island Male Erotic Art Trunk Show

Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14; 2 p.m.

Reflections, 73 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, NY

Doable Guys returns to Fire Island for two for the fourth annual Male Erotic Art Show, featuring original and affordable art from more than 25 LGBTQ+ artists!

Teee Heee with Ari Kiki

Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Kickstart your Saturday with a kiki (and a tee hee) with Ari Kiki herself, joined by DJ Kim Dazy and special guest Chara Confusion.

MetroSensual

Saturday, July 13, 10 p.m.

Metropolitan, 559 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY

Frankie Sharp and Kandy Muse take over Metropolitan with a weekly rager featuring weekly specials guests and gogo boys!

Lost & Found

Sunday, July 14, 11:30 a.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Lost & Found is an ongoing literary workshop moderated by writers and poets Mark Alan Burger and Cortez. Registration at BGSQD.com

Brunch is Gay

Sunday, July 14; doors open at 11:30 a.m., showtime at 1 p.m.

54 Below, 254 W 54th St. Cellar, New York, NY

Lea DeLaria, along with special guest Janis Siegel, is hosting the gayest brunch in Manhattan. Be prepared to hear music from Cabaret staples, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, along with classic jazz standards. Tickets and menu via 54below.org.

Divas of Disco

Sunday, July 14, 4 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

End your weekend on a high note with drag legend Lady Bunny and her infamous Divas of Disco tea dance. Tickets via Dice.fm.

——————————————————–