LGBTQ Democrats hail Biden’s legacy and shift attention to Harris’ campaign

Many LGBTQ Democrats joined the outpouring of support for President Joe Biden and turned their attention to Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy for the White House after the president announced he was ending his re-election bid.

Within hours of Biden’s July 21 announcement, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), which is the most prominent LGBTQ political organization in the country, endorsed Harris’ campaign and praised Biden for “his more than 50 years of public service and his longtime support for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Describing Harris as a “tough, formidable, and experienced” candidate, HRC president Kelley Robinson made the case that Americans who have already voted in the Democratic primary this year have signaled their support for the vice president by supporting the Biden-Harris ticket.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is a trailblazer and has been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality for decades: from leading the fight in San Francisco against hate crimes and her work in California to end the so-called gay and transgender ‘panic defense’ to her early support for marriage equality and her leadership serving as our vice president,” Robinson said. “Convicted felon Donald Trump has already shown that he aims to destroy democracy and divide the country in his quest for power. Vice President Kamala Harris is a true champion of unity and accountability — and will fight for a country where no one is above the law and ‘justice for all’ means something. The Human Rights Campaign could not be prouder to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris and commit to channeling our resources and supporters to work to elect the first Black and South Asian woman president of the United States.”

The president’s decision to end his campaign came less than a month after he had a disastrous debate performance that prompted widespread concern and pressure to step aside from the 2024 campaign. The president announced his decision to end his campaign in a letter, published on a Sunday afternoon, saying it would be in the best interest of the country and the party for him to “stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

LGBTQ Democrats also responded to the news at the local level. The Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City, a citywide LGBTQ political club, applauded the Biden administration’s record and vowed to help Democrats defeat former President Donald Trump in the general election.

“Today, the Stonewall Democrats of NYC thank President Biden for his decades of leadership on LGBTQ issues, and commend his selfless decision not to seek a second term,” the club said in a written statement. “President Biden has led with compassion, moral clarity and incredible effectiveness as the Biden-Harris Administration has passed landmark advances for LGBTQ people, from protecting trans rights, codifying marriage equality, and more. SDNYC will honor President Biden’s model of dedication to the America people and commit to ensuring that Democrats win in November, and the work to achieve LGBTQ equality will continue to move forward.”

Gabriel Lewenstein, Stonewall’s president, acknowledged that there is much excitement around Harris’ candidacy and said members will hold an endorsement vote at the club’s next meeting. The club meets every fourth Wednesday of the month at 8 p.m. at the LGBT Community Center in Manhattan.

LGBTQ politicians have started throwing their support behind Harris. Congressmember Ritchie Torres of the Bronx, who is New York’s only out member of Congress, said the president’s decision to end his candidacy “is an act of Washingtonian statesmanship.” Torres endorsed Harris in a post on X, saying, “In the interest of continuity, stability, and unity, the Democratic Party should clearly coalesce around Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Nominee.”

Out lesbian Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin also endorsed Harris.

“Today is a new beginning for our party and our country — and I’m excited to keep working together to lower costs for Wisconsin families, grow our Made in America economy, and restore our fundamental rights and freedoms,” Baldwin said on X.

Among others, out New Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas also backed Harris, who he described as “an accomplished prosecutor and public servant” who would beat Trump “and his extremist agenda and move our country forward.”

Out Congressmember Robert Garcia of California, who served as Harris’ campaign co-chair when she ran for president in 2020, expressed admiration for the president and endorsed Harris in an appearance on MSNBC.

“I am all in to support Vice Preisdent Harris… I cannot wait for the country to get to know the vice president the way we know her out in California,” Garcia said. “She is going to prosecute the case against Donald Trump every single day and we’re going to defeat him with her at the top of the ticket.”

Vermont Rep. Becca Balint, the first out LGBTQ person elected to Congress in the Green Mountain State, endorsed Harris and said the president showed the nation what it looks like to lead with integrity and love for his country.

“Vice Preisdent Kamala Harris has been an exceptional partner in the battle for dignity for working families, for reproductive freedoms, and fighting corporate greed,” Balint said. “Through her leadership, we will be able to build on the president’s legacy and get the job done.”

Rep. Mark Takano of California was among those who called on Biden to make way for Harris prior to the July 21 announcement. On July 20, Takano issued a lengthy statement pointing to Biden’s accomplishments and calling on him to pass “the torch to Vice President Harris as the Democratic Party presidential nominee.”

Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota initially issued a statement on July 21 acknowledging Biden’s decision and complimenting his record as president. But on July 22, she issued a follow-up statement specifically backing Harris.

“With so much on the line this November, we need a Democratic nominee with heart, drive and the ability to win,” Craig wrote on X. “I believe that nominee should be Vice President Kamala Harris. I hope you’ll join me in supporting Vice President Harris as the 2024 Democratic nominee for President of the United States.”

In the New York City Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus, Councilmember Chi Ossé of Brooklyn wrote on X that “we must now devote our energy to electing our next president, Kamala Harris,” citing what he described as Republican efforts to target reproductive care and the social safety net.

Out Councilmember Crystal Hudson, also of Brooklyn, thanked Biden for ending his campaign and making way for Harris.

“I’m with @KamalaHarris yesterday, today, and to the end,” Hudson wrote. “And as ever, Black women always here to save the day. Everything is at stake. Let’s goooo!!!”

Out Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, who co-chairs the LGBTQIA+ Caucus, did not mention Harris in a statement she posted on X but indicated the need to support the Democratic nominee.

“In the coming days we will have a new nominee,” Cabán wrote. “We’re gonna fight like hell to win [because] we know what’s at stake. Working people can’t afford to lose this election to Trump. We’re fighting for justice at home and abroad. We’re fighting for our communities. We’re fighting for Queens.”

Another out councilmember, Lynn Schulman of Queens, responded to Congressmember Grace Meng’s post on X commending Biden and voicing support for Harris.

“I stand with my Congresswoman, colleague, and friend, @Grace4NY in praising @JoeBiden and supporting @KamalaHarris as she seeks the Democratic nomination for President of the United States,” Schulman said.

Meanwhile, LGBTQ bars have also started turning the page to Harris. Bunker, an underground LGBTQ bar and club in Washington, DC, turned the news of the day into a drink special — and made a reference to a meme originating from a speech Harris made in 2023 when she recalled her mother once saying, “I don’t know what’s wrong with you people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?'”

Bunker’s event flyer said “Congrats Kamala!” and pointed to $5 “Piña Kamala” shots until 2 a.m.

The Democratic National Convention is slated to be held in Chicago August 19-22.