What to Do in Queer NYC July 25-July 28

Looking for something to do in the days ahead? Check out our roundup of events across the city:

Night of 1000 Kim Petras

Thursday, Jul 25, 7 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Join Nicky O for Night of 1000 Kim Petras, paying homage to the slut pop queen and her coconuts! Tickets via SeeTickets.

Queer Tag

Thursday, July 25, 8:30 p.m.

Bowlmor Chelsea Piers, Pier 60, New York, NY

Join Queer Social at Queer Tag, a night of unlimited laser tag, bowling, drink specials, and more. Discounted tickets via Eventbrite.

The Artists’ Lounge

Friday, July 26, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn Community Pride Center – Crown Heights, 1561 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY

The Brooklyn Community Pride Center hosts The Artist Lounge, where artists – including singers, poets, photographers, writers, and more – can network and showcase their art with other artists. All creators welcome – RSVP at LGBTBrooklyn.org.

Asstrology

Friday, July 26, 7 p.m.

The Crown, Brooklyn, NY

The Taillor Group is hosting their monthly kink play party centering femme, enby, agender, gender-nonconforming, genderqueer, intersex, and trans queers. Further details will be sent after ticket purchase; available via Eventbrite.

Angeria’s Ugly Bitch Birthday Bash

Friday, July 26 , 7:30 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

The ultimate birthday bash for Angeria Paris VanMicheals is also the All Stars 9 final viewing party! The party includes performances from Janelle Np. 5, Tayce, Luxx Noir London, and many more! Tickets via SeeTickets.

Funk & Soul

Friday, July 26, 8 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Rich Townsend & the Magnificent NighTrain bring funk and soul to Club Cumming with a set of classic rock, pop songs, swamp-gospel, and more! Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Carly Slay Jepson

Friday, July 26, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Run away with Carly Rae Jepson and friends to an all night dance party with DJ Sean McMahill. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queens in Queens

Saturday, July 27, 7 p.m.

Albatross Bar, 3619 24th Avenue, Queens, NY

Matzah Belle Soup, the belle of the drag bowl, kicks off Saturday night at Albatross! Stick around for Suddenly Audrey and DJ Worthy at 10 p.m.

Balls Deep Disco

Saturday, July 27, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Go deep with DJ Burn Baby at Brooklyn’s skimpiest underwear party, featuring classic, new, and house disco at C’mon Everybody. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Lost & Found

Sunday, July 28, 11:30 a.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

The Lost & Found is an ongoing literary workshop moderated by writers and poets Mark Alan Burger and Cortez. Registration at BGSQD.com.

Christmas in July

Sunday, July 28, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Elise Navy-Dad brings a little Christmas to your summer with a twisted holiday show! She’ll be joined by special guests Cherry Poppins, Spindarella, and DJ Tboy.