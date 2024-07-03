What to do in queer NYC July 3-7

Looking for something to do in the days ahead? Check out our roundup of events across the city:

3DBBQ

Wednesday, July 3, 6 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate the 4th of July at 3 Dollar Bill with a backyard party complete with a hot dog eating contest, free BBQ, dancing, and drag performances from Essa Noche and Venus Mystique. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Beers & Queers

Wednesday, July 3, 7 p.m.

Ollin, 339 East 108th Street New York, NY

Kaleidoscope hosts Beer & Queers, a monthly safe space and gathering for queer people to explore religion and faith. This month’s gathering is hosted at Ollin on the Upper East Side. Tickets via Eventbrite.

4th of July on Coney Island

Thursday, July 4, 11 a.m.

Nathan’s Famous, 1310 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11224

Trek out to Coney Island for the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at the restaurant’s flagship location. Once you’ve had your fill, spend the afternoon lounging on the beach and riding the Wonder Wheel (though maybe avoid the Cyclone).

No Cover Thursdays @ The Eagle

Thursdays, starting at 10 p.m.

554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Free admittance to the Eagle every Thursday night; DJ Bram spins at 10 p.m.

Gender Bender

Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Gab Rydelle presents Gender Bender, a new monthly queer music competition. This month’s judges include Robert Garcia, Jayse Vegas, and Plumpiana. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Village Pride Walking Tour

Friday, July 5, 10 a.m.

McCarthy Square, Charles Street and Waverly Place, New York, NY

Pride goes past June! Learn your local queer history with Christopher Street Tours on their Village Pride Walking Tour! Tour stops include the Stonewall Inn, the Gay Liberation Monument, the NYC AIDS Memorial, the LGBT Community Center, and more. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Bad Judys

Fridays, 10 p.m.

Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Drag performers Blue and Rayne help you start your weekend right with free shows every Friday night in the Blue Room.

In the Name of the Moon… Dance!

Friday, July 5, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

The Sailor Moon Rave returns to 3 Dollar Bill with cosplay queen Megami! Dance the night away while enjoying drag shows, gogo dancers, market vendors, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Latinx Fridays at Boxers

Head to Boxers in Hells Kitchen to end your week with the bar’s weekly party, Latinx Fridays, beginning at 11 p.m.

Fridays at 11 p.m.

Boxers Hell’s Kitchen — 753 Ninth Ave.

Disco Shindig

Saturday, July 6, 9 p.m.

400 Liberty Avenue Brooklyn, NY

Get down with Disco Shindig – the ultimate 70s, 80, and 90s dance party! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Yas Kween Karaoke

Saturday, July 6, 9 p.m.

Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Head up to the Blue Room at Good Judy’s every Saturday night for piano karaoke. Tickets via Eventbrite.

United States of Katy Perry

Saturday, July 6, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Calling all KatyCats: 3 Dollar Bill keeps the 4th of July festivities going with a Katy Perry-themed dance party with beats by Boyyyish and Blue Rose Royalty. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Blue Comedy

Sunday, July 7, 7 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Comedian Adam Sank is hosting a comedy variety hour to raise money for the Joe Biden campaign. Joining him are Irene Bremis, J-L Cauvin, Miles Whittaker, and more! Tickets via secure.ActBlue.com.