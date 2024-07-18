What to do in queer NYC July 18-21

Looking for something to do? Check out our roundup of events across the city in the days ahead:

Gorge Night with Jake Cornell

Thursday, July 18, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street,New York, NY

New York comedian Jake Cornell hosts an evening of comedy and cocktails with special guests every month at Club Cumming. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

The Options Tour

Friday, July 19, 7 p.m.

Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Performer Rebecca Havemeyer presents her new show, “The Options Tour,” in the Blue Room at Good Judy!

Julian Harper

Friday, July 19, 8 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Rising pop star Julian Harper returns to New York to perform at Club Cumming with special guest Saima. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Provoke at Stonewall

Friday, July 19, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The Stonewall Inn hosts New York’s premier aerial performance and dance party, upstairs on the third Friday of every month.

Bluestockings Queer Book Club

Saturday, July 20, 4 p.m.

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk Street New York, NY

Bluestockings’ Queer Book Club meets on the third Saturday of each month, discussing a book that focuses on LGBTQIA+ characters and themes. All are welcome to attend – registration via Eventbrite.

Cabaret of Carnage

Saturday, July 20, 6:30 p.m.

The Deep End, 1080 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Caresse Deville presents a heavy metal variety show like you’ve never seen before – featuring drag, burlesque, pole dancing, sideshow acts, and more! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Jimmy Sings Amy

Saturday, July 20, 7 p.m.

Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Jazz duo Jimmy Kraft and Andrew Laprese celebrates the music of Amy Winehouse in The Blue Room! Free RSVP via Eventbrite.

Emo Night

Saturday, July 20, 10 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Dance the heartbreak away with Emo Night at 9 Bob Note, featuring performances from Dahlia Sin, La Zavaleta, Chase Runway, and many more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Boyslut

Saturday, July 20, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

MESH & Zachary Zane present BOYSLUT, a sexy night inspired by Zane’s memoir of the same name. The evening will feature beats by Coral Kill and Jon Ali, as well as gogo sets by Dey Phoenix & Honey The Gem. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Sunday BBQs @ Metropolitan

Sunday, July 21, 5 p.m.

Metropolitan, 559 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY

Merrie Cherry and BrieYOB host Metropolitan’s legendary summer BBQ every Sunday through Labor Day!

Club NYC

Sunday, July 21, 6:30 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Charlie Smith presents Club NYC, the ultimate house party featuring New York’s hottest up-and-coming choreographers and dancers. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.