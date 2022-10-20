What to Do in Queer NYC October 20-23

It’s hard to believe that October is almost over, but the best is yet to come. Get ready for all the queer happenings — spooky or otherwise — across New York in the coming weekend. Next weekend, look out for another roundup of events, including the huge Village Halloween Parade!

Night of 1000 Beyonces

When: Thursday, October 20, 7 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Nicky O presents Night of 1000 Beyonces, an all-star tribute show celebrating Mrs. Carter’s iconic career, from the “Dangerously In Love” era to the current Renaissance era. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Figure Drawing with Doable Guys

When: Thursday, October 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Ripley-Grier Studios, 520 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Doable Guys invites you to join them for an evening of figure drawing with some of the city’s most “doable” of male models! Tickets are available via DoableGuys.com.

“This Arab Is Queer” Reading and Discussion

When: Thursday, October 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Strand Book Store, 828 Broadway, New York, NY

The Strand Book Store and Feminist Giant resistance group present an evening with Palestinian-Lebanese-Australian writer Elias Jahshan, who will discuss his new anthology: “This Arab Is Queer: An Anthology by LGBTQ+ Arab Writers.” Tickets are available at strandbooks.com.

Hanukah Lewinsky is a Good Jewdy

When: Fridays, October 21 and 28, 8 p.m.

Where: Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Drag performer Hanukah Lewinsky brings her new show, Good *Jew*dy, to Good Judy with her special guest Ma’amshe. Get tickets via Eventbrite.

TRANSylvania Halloween Bash

When: Friday, October 21, 8 p.m.

Where: The Cauldron, 47 Stone Street, New York, NY

FLUX, a transgender and non-binary social group, is kicking off Halloween early with a costume party. Expect drinks, dancing, costume contests, and more. Tickets via Eventbrite.

“Lez Zoom In” Screening & Discussion

When: Saturday, October 22, 5 p.m.

Where: Riverdale Mansion, Ladd Road, Bronx, NY

The Lesbian Film Forum hosts their second annual in-person film screening and discussion. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

A Big Gay Halloween Party

When: Saturday, October 22, 7:30 p.m.

Where: New Women Space, 188 Woodpoint Road Brooklyn, NY

Calling all ghouls and goblins: New Women Space is throwing a big gay Halloween party! Join them for an evening of trivia, costumes, and a screening of “Hocus Pocus.” Tickets via Eventbrite.

“Army of Lovers” Release Party

When: Saturday, October 22, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

The Bureau invites you to join award-winning novelist K.M. Soehnlein, who will be discussing his latest novel, “Army of Lovers.” “Army” blends history and fiction as it follows a young gay man swept up in the activist group ACT UP during the height of the AIDS crisis. ​The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Hocus Pocus, A Drag Revue

When: Saturday, October 22, 6 p.m.; Tuesday, October 25, 8 p.m.

Where: Icon Bar, 31-84 33rd Street, Queens, NY

Midnight at 6 transports you back to Salem for a drag shadow-cast rendition of “Hocus Pocus.” Angela Mansberry, Chola Spears, and Avant Garbage will put a spell on you as the Sanderson sisters in this campy interpretation of the Halloween classic. Find tickets via Eventbrite.

HER Inferno

When: Saturday, October 22, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

HER is back with a spooky iteration of their monthly dance party. Gather your coven and dance the night away with music by Amber Valentine, Ruby Fox, and Luis Fernando. Find tickets via seetickets.us.

An Evening For Puerto Rico

When: Sunday, October 23, 5 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Come support a special evening of music, comedy, stories, and drag in support of Puerto Rican hurricane relief. All proceeds will go to Puerto Rican community organizations. Tickets at dice.fm.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.