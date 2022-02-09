What to Do in Queer NYC February 10-13

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

COVID-19 and the cold weather can’t keep the city down. There is plenty to do this Valentine’s weekend and beyond, including gallery openings, cover bands, drag shows, and more. Please keep in mind that most venues require attendees to show proof of vaccination.

Beijing 2022

When: Through February 20

Where: Boxers Chelsea, 37 West 20th Street, New York, NY

Keep up with all the Olympic action at Boxers. Enjoy 2-for-1 happy hour while you’re there — every day until 9 p.m.

HomoCats Fight the Machine

When: Thursday, February 10; show opening at 6 p.m.

Where: Homocats Studio @ The Pencil Factory, 61 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Homocats is hosting a zine launch for “Fight the Machine,” which is the latest installation of the Homocats series. There will also be a set of new posters, apparel, prints, and new artwork. This runs through February 27.

The Little Mermen @ Hard Rock Cafe NYC

When: Thursday, February 10; showtime at 8 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1501 Broadway, New York, NY

Are you what some would refer to as a Disney Gay? The Little Mermen is an NYC-based Disney cover band — and they wear costumes as they play everyone’s favorite Disney tunes. Get tickets via Bands in Town.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Viewing Parties

When: Every Friday; show airs at 8 p.m.

Where: Multiple Locations

The competition is heating up on the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Gay bars across the city are hosting viewing parties every Friday. Drag Race airs at 8:00 p.m., but many of the bars across town will have shows and drink specials beforehand.

Barracuda Bar (275 West 22nd Street): Yasmin Delano and DJ Max Rodriguez are kicking off the party at 7 p.m., with the viewing starting at 8:00 p.m. Seating is limited, so be sure to arrive early.

Monster Bar (80 Grove Street): Novaczar and DJ Steve Sidewalk are hosting at the Disco downstairs! Doors at 7:45 p.m.

Pieces (8 Christopher Street): Former Drag Race contestant and host of Bootleg Opinions Yuhua Hamasaki is hosting at Pieces! Showtime at 7 p.m.

Toolbox (1742 Second Avenue): Hosted by Janae Saisquoi. Happy Hour until 8 p.m.

The Wallace (3612 Broadway): Head uptown for drink specials and drag numbers before and after the show. Hosted by Kiki Ball-Change! Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Albatross Bar (3619 24th Avenue, Queens): Freeda Kulo hosts in Astoria every Friday at 8 p.m. There is karaoke following the show.

Good Judy (563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn): Join Good Judy for the Drag Race Season 14 viewing party in the main bar every Friday!

All That Jazz

When: Saturday, February 12; 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Boy Radio and 3 Dollar Bill present “It’s Chicago Bitch!” — a one-night only shadowcast of one of the iconic movie-musical. Starring Nicky Doll as Roxy Hart, Brie Bordeaux as Velma Kelly, and many more! Tickets via SeeTickets.com.

The Love Ball

When: Saturday, February 12; 10 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

The February edition of the HER party is aptly called The Love Ball. Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with dancing and performances all night long. Get tickets via SeeTickets.com.

Be My Valentine Villain

When: Sunday, February 13; doors open at 8:30 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Won’t you be my Villain? I mean Valentine? I mean… Villain Edit explores the dark side of drag and nightlife in NYC. Chevy Lace hosts an all star night of kings, queens, cryptids, and performers of all types, showcasing the breadth of the city’s alternative performance scene. Get tickets via Eventbrite.

The Super Bowl @ Boxers Chelsea

When: Sunday, February 13; game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Boxers Chelsea, 37 West 20th Street, New York, NY

They don’t call it America’s gay sports bar for nothing — catch the Superbowl as the Cincinatti Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams. Kick off is at 6:30 p.m., but be sure to arrive early for the tailgate party.

Halftime Divas

When: Sunday, February 13; show starts at 5 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Come for the football; stay for the drag performances. 3 Dollar Bill will be screening the big game, followed by a jam-packed drag show featuring 10 queens paying tribute to some of the most iconic halftime shows on Super Bowl Sunday! Tickets via SeeTickets.com.