What to Do in Queer NYC March 18-20

It’s the final weekend of winter! Get ready for spring at different events across the city, from a show at Stonewall to a special battle of the bands event in Queens.

Dave’s Lesbian Bar’s Battle of the Bands

When: Saturday, March 19, 3-11 pm

Where: Bohemian Hall Beer Garden at 29-19 24th Avenue in Queens.

Dave’s Lesbian Bar, which hosts pop-up beer events, is staging a “Battle of the Bands” at Bohemian Hall Beer Garden. There will also be a queer club fair and a speical kickoff performance by Fogo Azul. Suggested donation is $10. Learn more here.

Queer Social’s Spring Kickoff Pool Party

When: Saturday, March 19, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Room Mate Grace Hotel, 125 West 45th Street, New York, NY

Join Queer Social’s spring kickoff pool party with ilve DJs and special performnces. Tier 1 tickets start at $50. Those who purchase tickets will receive a discount on a hotel room. Get tickets via Eventbrite.

FLAMINGGG Presents QUEENS: A Queer Purim Partyyy

When: Saturday, March 19, 9 p.m.

Where: The Deep End, 1080 Wyckoff Avenue, Queens, NY 11385

FLAMINGGG, a celebratory community space for all queer Jews and the people who love them, invites you to mask up and celebrate Purim with an epic dance party. There will be two dance floors w/ DJ’s mixing and live performances all night long. Find tickets via Eventbrite.

Hot Honey

When: Saturday, March 19; 11 p.m.

Where: Baby’s All Right, 146 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY

Hot Rabbit and Honey Burlesque invite you to enjoy an evening full of craft cocktails, free tarot readings, and dancing, and the best gogo & burlesque shows in New York. This event is women-centered but all LGBTQ+ community members and allies are welcome! Tickets are available via Eventbrite.