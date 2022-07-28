What to do in queer NYC July 28-July 31

Summer is in full force and there are several events and activities on the slate as we move into the month of August. With monkeypox and COVID-19 cases circulating in New York City, please stay home if you’re feeling sick and be sure to check listings for vaccination requirements for events.

HOT! Festival

When: Through Thursday, July 30, various times

Where: Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY 10002

HOT Festival continues its 30th anniversary celebration at Dixon Place with an outstanding lineup of over 20 queer art performances, including theater, dance, music, literature, ​and transmedia. There are shows most evenings in both the lounge and main stage throughout the month of July. Visit DixonPlace.org for full listings and tickets.

New York Asian Film Festival

When: Through Sunday, July 31, various times

Where: Walter Reade Theater, along with Hearst Plaza and McNally Amphitheater, 165 W. 65th St, New York, NY 10023

The New York Asian Film Foundation and Film at Lincoln Center presents the 20th New York Asian Film Festival, featuring over 60 new and classic movies throughout the month. Gay City News’ Steve Erickson highlighted four of the festival’s LGBTQ+ films, including Jun Robles Lana’s “Big Night!,” Erich Rettsadt’s short “Tank Fairy,” Ho Wi Ding’s “Terrorizers,” and a revival of Wong Kar-wai’s 1997 classic “Happy Together.” Visit FilmLinc.org for full listings and tickets.

Amateur Burlesque

When: Thursday, July 28, 7-10 p.m.

Where: House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237

House of Yes invites you to take it all off at their Amateur Burlesque Night – perfect for first time performers and emerging artists of all genders. Sign up at takeitoff@houseofyes.org

Werq The World

When: Thursday, July 28, 8 p.m.

Where: Radio City Music Hall, 1260 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10020

Voss Events brings the world’s largest drag show to Radio City, featuring an all-star lineup of drag artists from RuPaul’s Drag Race — including Asia O’Hara, Rosé, Jorgeous, and more! Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Disability and Joy ​​Roundtable

When: Friday, July 29, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, 26 Wooster Street, New York, NY 10013

The Leslie-Lohman Museum and 1969gallery are collaborating with Chella Man for a roundtable discussion on both the struggles of identity and the joy of finding community. Joining Chela will be Jezz Chung and Judith Heumann. This event will be in-person and online. Register via Eventbrite.

Too Darn Hot Benefit

When: Friday, July 29; doors at 9 p.m., show at 9:30

Where: 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019

Gigi St. Croix, Temple Grande, and the NYC Gay Men’s Chorus are turning up the heat with a cabaret evening featuring a collection of songs sure to leave you hot and bothered. Produced by Mama Mela and with music directed my Kent Dennis, proceeds of the night will support NYC Gay Men’s Chorus. Find tickets via 54Below.com.

Trans and Non-binary YA Storytelling

When: Saturday, July 30; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: 43 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010

Sam & Devorah Foundation for Transgender Youth and Life Jacket Theatre Company present Trans Voices: A Storytelling Event for Trans and Nonbinary Young Adults, a collaborative workshop to help young trans and non-binary writers tell their stories boldly and authentically. Grab tickets via Eventbrite.

Coney Island Karnyval

When: Saturday, July 30; 3 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street,Brooklyn, NY, 11206

Kostume Kult, House of Yes and Coney Island USA present Karnyval, a 14-hour circus spectacular featuring ring masters, clowns, contortionists, snake charmers, fortune tellers, aerial acrobats, and so much more. This event is all ages until 6 p.m.; 21+ afterwards. Tickets are available via SeeTicket.us.

Bears Ahoy

When: Sunday, July 31, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, Pier 83 @ West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036

The Urban Bear invites you to set sail for an evening of furry fun along the Hudson River. DJ Jonny Mack will be spinning all evening with go-go bear performances.

Cash bar and food will also be available; get tickets via Eventbrite.

“That Hat Over There” Release Party and Zine Fair

When: Sunday, July 31, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Nowhere Bar, 322 East 14th Street,New York, NY 10003

Knitwear designer Mat Kladney has collaborated with photographer Marcus Moura and a handful of sexy models to showcase his work in his first zine — “That Hat Over There.” Kladney is celebrating the release with a zine fair at Nowhere Bar. He’ll be joined by Doable Guys, Elska Magazine, Frock, Rude Polaroids, and more.