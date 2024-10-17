What to Do in Queer NYC October 17-20

EDITOR’S CHOICE

The 36th Annual New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival

Through Tuesday, October 22; various times

Various locations

The 2024 New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival — aka NewFest — will feature over 140 new LGBTQ+ movies, television shows, panel conversations, and special events. Individual tickets, fest passes, and full schedule via NewFest.org.

Pleasure / Cruise

Thursday, October 17, 7 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Doable Guys co-founder Kyle Anderson debuts his first solo exhibition, featuring over 20 pieces of original artwork inspired by vintage erotica and cruising culture. Opening reception is on October 17; the show runs through November 14.

Donnaville

Thursday, October 17, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Celebrate the launch of Donna Minkowitz’s new busty and boundary-busting novel, “Donnaville,” which tells the sordid tail of an author attacking — and trying to sleep with — different facets of themself. Copies of “Donnaville” will be available for purchase. The event will also be livestreamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

New York Queer Comedy Festival

Thursday, October 17, 7:30 p.m.

Broadway Comedy Club, 318 West 53rd Street, New York, NY

The New York Queer Comedy Festival returns, featuring the world’s funniest LGBTQ+ comics. Additional dates on October 19th and 23rd. For line-up and tickets, visit QueerComedyFestival.com.

In Care Of

Friday, October 18, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

The Bureau hosts In Care Of, an intimate discussion with the curators of Art in Odd Places 2024 CARE, and select “In Care Of” artists from across the United States and abroad. This event will also be livestreamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

Final Girl

Friday, October 18, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Find out if you have what it takes to be a final girl with a horrifying drag tribute to slasher films, starring RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Thorgy Thor and Detox. Additional performances by Rify Royalty, Miz Jade, Robin Rose Quartz, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Provoke at Stonewall

Friday, October 18, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The Stonewall Inn hosts New York’s premier aerial performance and dance party, upstairs on the third Friday of every month.

Lezzie McGuire

Friday, October 18, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Harsh Babe and Jessica Jordan host a new sapphic dance party for the girls, gays, and theys with DJ Hope 808. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Drag Disco

Saturday, October 19, 10 a.m.

The Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd Street, New York, NY

As part of the New York Wine and Food Festival, David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris are throwing a drag disco brunch starring RuPaul’s Drag Race stars JIMBO and Meatball. Proceeds from the event support God’s Love We Deliver. Tickets via NYCWFF.org.

Spooky & Gay

Saturday, October 19, 4 p.m.

The Vino Theater, 274 Morgan Avenue, #Suite 201, Brooklyn, NY

Ryan Costella hosts an afternoon of spooky queer tales featuring original scary stories, songs and stand up — all performed in the dark. Tickets via Eventbrite.

K!ller Queen

Saturday, October 19, 4 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Join Lala Wiggy for a spooky edition of K!ller Queen. Wiggy will be joined by Boy Gorge, Petty Boop, Tre McManus, and more! A portion of the proceeds go to the Sylvia Rivera Food Pantry & Global Justice Institute. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Robyn-O-Ween

Saturday, October 19, 5 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

This Party Is Killing You — Brooklyn’s infamous Robyn dance party is back to celebrate Halloween! Expect Robyn remixes and deep cuts, along with hits from Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Carly Rae Jepson, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

SCREAM

Saturday, October 19, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Do you like scary movies? Then you’ll love this drag tribute to Wes Craven classic slasher flick, “Scream 2,” starring Cherry Jaymes, Baby Love, Lucy Balls, and more! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Escape

Sunday, October 20, 7 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Yuhua Hamasaki hosts ESCAPE, a charity drag event benefiting the National Queer Theatre. Yuhua will be joined by Julie J, Fouad Dakwar, DJ Eros Hedonista, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

