What to do in queer NYC November 7-10

Queer Bedtime Stories

Thursday, November 7, 7 p.m.

VERS: Clothing for People, 1329 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Calling all soft queers, word nerds, and bookish babes: don’t miss an evening of cozy bedtime stories, hosted by Obliviana Arcana. Free tickets via Eventbrite.

Figure Drawing with Doable Guys

Thursday, November 7, 7 p.m.

SoHo Project Space, 127 Prince St Unit B, New York, NY

Doable Guys invites you to join them for an evening of figure drawing with some of the city’s most “doable” of male models! Tickets are available via DoableGuys.com.

Mall Drag

Thursday, November 7, 10 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Miss Ma’amShe presents Mall Drag — a plain, old, ordinary drag show. This month’s show features Roque, Serena Tea, and Beau Jangless. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queer Diwali

Friday, November 8, 6:30 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 360 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY

The Queer Diwali Ball returns to celebrate the Festival of Lights! Enjoy performances by Desi queens Malai, Lady Bushra, Ruafza, and Sundari, along with music from DJs DynAmite and Armana Khan. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Pride 365

Friday, November 8, 8 p.m.

Doux Supper Club, 59 West 21st Street, New York, NY

Join Opera on Tap NYC for an evening of songs and arias written by or about LGBTQ+ artists — including AddieRose Brown, Seth Gilman, David Gordon, and more!

Friday Friction

Friday, November 8, 11 p.m.

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Friction Fridays is Hell’s Kitchen’s hottest party with house-pop music and sexy gogo boys all night long.

Lesbian Book Club

Saturday, November 9, 11 a.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Judi Komaki and Piper Olsen present Lesbian Book Club every second Saturday at the Bureau. This week, the group will be reading from Patricia Highsmith’s “The Price of Salt/Carol.” Copies of “The Price of Salt/Carol” will be available for purchase at the Bureau.

Homecoming

Saturday, November 9, 6:30 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 360 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY

Gierre J Godley and the 44 Entertainment Group present a drag tribute to Beyoncé’s iconic 2018 Coachella concert, featuring an all-POC cast of queens and dancers. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Yas Kween Karaoke

Saturday, November 9, 9 p.m.

Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Head up to the Blue Room at Good Judy’s every Saturday night for piano karaoke with Leslie Goshko. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Shush

Saturday, November 9, 11 p.m.

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

What happens at Hush may stay at Hush, but Shush Saturdays are no secret. No cover before midnight.

Dragged

Sunday, November 10, 3 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join anthropologist Shaka McGlotten and drag king Maxxx Pleasure for the launch of “Dragging: Or, in the Drag of a Queer Life,” which explores the political use of drag in Berlin, Palestine, Israel, and New York. Copies of “Dragging” will be available for purchase. The event will also be livestreamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

Beer Blast

Sunday, November 10, 5 p.m.

Eagle NYC, 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Enjoy Beer Blast at the Eagle every Sunday with DJ Steve Cunningham. No cover before 9 p.m.

That’s Our Lunch Money!

Sunday, November 10, 8 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Musical comedian Two Tree Hill hosts Michael Abber and Carson Olshansky, who are serving up an evening of queer, Jewish comedy for everyone who was ever picked on in school. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.