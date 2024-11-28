What to do in queer NYC November 28-31

The New York City AIDS Memorial will host the 33rd annual Out of the Darkness World AIDS Day Candlelight Vigil and Gathering on Dec. 1.

What to Do in Queer NYC Nov 28 – Dec 11

GirlyPop

Friday, November 29, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Nick Laughlin presents GirlyPop, a drag tribute to your favorite pop divas, starring Lagoona Bloo, Dev Doee, Luxx Noir London, and Kimmi Moore. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Janet Vs. Madonna

Friday, November 29, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Musical artists The Illustrious Blacks are throwing the ultimate Madonna vs. Janet Jackson celebration, hosted by Monstah Black and music from Manchildblack. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Friction Fridays

Friday, November 29, 11 p.m.

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Sparks fly in Hell’s Kitchen with Hush’s house-pop party. No cover before midnight.

The Roast of Cherry Poppins

Saturday, November 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Celebrate Cherry Poppins’ 30th birthday with a good old fashioned comedy roast hosted by Elise Navy-Dad. Poppins and Navy-Dad will be joined by Fifi Dubois, Lola Michele-Kiki, Corma Kelley, Holly Box-Springs and Misty Mountains. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Fab

Saturday, November 30, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

C’mon Everybody is hosting the most fabulous drag show in Brooklyn — starring Amanda Tori Meeting, Miss Ma’am Shee, and Dev Doee. Tickets via Dice.fm.

World AIDS Day Book Release and Reading

Sunday, December 1, 3 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

The Bureau hosts the 3rd annual Rebel Satori World AIDS Day Book Release and Reading, celebrating the first American novel about the AIDS crisis, “Facing It: A Novel About AIDS,” by Paul Reed, originally published in 1984. ​The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

Queer Swing Dance

Sunday, December 1, 3 p.m.

Christ Church, 326 Clinton Street Brooklyn, NY

Come swing out with Queer Swing Dance NYC the first Sunday of every month! Intro sessions during the first hour, followed by two hours of social dance. No experience or partner necessary. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Le Poof Tour

Sunday, December 1, 5 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Join Disco Brothers Van Hechter and Chauncey Dandridge for Le Poof — a tour de force of disco pop exploring the ups and downs of queer life. Special guests to be announced; tickets via SeeTickets.

World AIDS Day Vigil

Sunday, December 1, 6 p.m.

New York City AIDS Memorial, Greenwich Avenue and West 12th Street, New York, NY

The New York City AIDS Memorial will host the 33rd annual Out of the Darkness World AIDS Day Candlelight Vigil and Gathering. At 6:30 p.m., the vigil will move to St. John’s Lutheran Church at 81 Christopher Street for additional programming, including a reading of names of New Yorkers lost to AIDS. Visit NYCAIDSMemorial.org for more information.