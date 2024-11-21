What to do in queer NYC November 21-24

At Strand Bookstore on Nov. 21, transgender athlete and activist Schuyler Bailar celebrates the paperback release of his book “He/She/They: How We Talk About Gender and Why It Matters.”

Gay City News Impact Awards

Thursday, November 21, 6 p.m.

Terrace on the Park, 52-11 111th Street, Queens, NY

Gay City News and Schneps Media present the annual Gay City News Impact Awards ceremony, which recognizes the achievements and contributions of outstanding LGBTQ+ New Yorkers,. returns on Nov. 21. Buy tickets at gcnimpact.com.

He/She/They

Thursday, November 21, 7 p.m.

Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway, New York, NY

Transgender athlete and activist Schuyler Bailar celebrates the paperback release of his book “He/She/They: How We Talk About Gender and Why It Matters.” The launch will include a reading, discussion, Q&A, and book signing. Registration via Strandbooks.com.

Planet Yes

Thursday, November 21, 10 p.m.

House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Houston, we have liftoff: Every Thursday, House of Yes transports you to a different universe for the ultimate intergalactic dance party! Put on your space shoes and grab your tickets at Shotgun.live.

Emma and the Angel of Central Park

Friday, November 22, 6 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join author Maria Teresa Cometto and arts critic Allen Ellenzweig to discuss Cometto’s book, “Emma and the Angel of Central Park,” which explores the history of the angel in Bethesda Fountain in Central Park. Copies of the book will be available; the event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

A Twink and a Redhead

Friday, November 22, 6 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Fresh off of their successful New York Comedy Festival show, Grant Gibbs and Ashley Gill are coming at you live at 3 Dollar Bill. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Dancing Queen

Friday, November 22, 11:30 p.m.

Industry Bar, 355 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Dance into the weekend with New York’s queen of dance, Brenda Dharling, who will be playing shows all night long with a guest DJ every week!

Queer Tango

Saturday, November 23, 4:30 p.m.

The LGBT Community Center, West 13th Street, New York, NY

Learn how to dance tango with Queer Partner Dance NYC! The Beginner Class starts at 4:30 p.m., Práctica at 5:30 p.m., and Intermediate Class at 6:30 p.m. Free registration via Eventbrite.

MotherDisco

Saturday, November 23, 4:30 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Emil Cohen and The Christopher Street Reader present MotherDisco, a disco-fueled celebration of queer joy, community, and liberation. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Balls Deep Disco

Saturday, November 23, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Go deep with DJs Burn Baby and Greg Scarnici at Broolyn’s skimpiest underwear party, featuring classic, new, and house disco at C’mon Everybody. Tickets via Dice.fm.

EDITOR’S PICK

Leather Mart NYC

Sunday, November 24, 2 p.m.

Eagle NYC, 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

The Eagle NYC leather mart returns, this time benefitting Advocates for Trans Equality, one of the leading trans-led organizations fighting for LGBTQ+ legal and political rights. Come out, buy some gear, meet fellow fetish enthusiasts, see some demonstrations, and support a good cause.

Bingo!

Sunday, November 24, 4 p.m.

Pieces Bar, 8 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Chase away the Sunday scaries with Chaka Khanvict and an afternoon of bingo. Every Sunday at Pieces.

Sunday Sqool Comedy

Sunday, November 24, 8 p.m.

Sour Mouse, 110 Delancey Street, New York, NY

Ashley Gavin hosts a diverse lineup of comedians every Sunday at the Sour Mouse. Tickets via Eventbrite.