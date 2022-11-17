What to do in queer NYC November 17-20

We’re halfway through November and the holiday season is officially upon us. Fortunately, there are plenty of events across the city to distract you from the turkeys and Scrooges in your life.

Figure Drawing with Doable Guys

When: Thursday, November 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Ripley-Grier Studios, 520 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Doable Guys invites you to join them for an evening of figure drawing with some of the city’s most “doable” of male models! Tickets are available via DoableGuys.com.

Are Bisexuals Just Greedy?

When: Friday, November 18, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Fiona Dawson celebrates the launch of her new book, “Are Bisexuals Just Greedy?,” where she relays her own journey with sexual and gender discovery. Copies of Dawson’s book will be available for purchase. This event will be both in-person and live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

The Bush Films

When: Friday, November 18, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Place New York, Chelsea 140 West 24th Street New York, NY

Join the Bush Films for a night of short films, including the season premier of the new season of “The L Word.” Tickets are available at Eventbrite.

Fruitcake Fridays

When: Friday, November 18, 8 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

The Cake Boys present Fruitcake Fridays — a drag king lottery-based open set show happening every second Friday at Club Cumming! Performers of any level can enter for a chance to perform.

Titan

When: Friday, November 18, 11 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Head down to the Well at 3 Dollar Bill for Titan with music from Ty Sunderland and Boyyish. Find tickets via Seetickets.us.

Gays of Thrones

When: Friday, November 18, 11 p.m.

Where: Baby’s All Right, 146 Broadway Brooklyn, NY

Honey Burlesque & Hot Rabbit present Gays of Thrones — a Game of Thrones-themed, queer-women centered evening of burlesque. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Pajama Party

When: Saturday, November 19, 2-8 p.m.

Where: Boxers Hell’s Kitchen, 735 9th Avenue, New York, NY

Dandyland invites you to kick off the holiday season with their queer holiday gift and erotic art fair. Come support local queer artists, buy some amazing art, and live figure drawing and performances throughout the day!

Midnights (Everybody’s Version)

When: Saturday, November 19, 7 and 9 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Get caught in a Lavender Haze as Angel Au, Charlene Incarnate, Dawn, X-Emma, and more pay tribute to Taylor Swift’s latest album, “Midnights.” Tickets for both shows are available at Dice.fm.

SKIN

When: Saturday, November 19, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Laurie Beechman Theater, 407 West 42nd Street, New York, NY

Members Only Boylesque — New York City’s award-winning queer boylesque enter”taint”ers — present their newest show: SKIN, a new queer revue. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Gimme Gimme Gimme

When: Saturday, November 19, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Find yourself a man after midnight with this disco-themed dance party inspired by none other than Abba. The party will be hosted by Glow Job, Cash LLC, Rundrew, Doris Locht, and Rude Polaroids; music by Luis Fernando and Boyyish. Find tickets via Seetickets.us.

Leather Mart NYC

When: Sunday, November 20, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Eagle NYC, 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Head out to the Eagle to check out local gear designers, meet other leather and fetish enthusiasts, and join classes throughout the day. There is a $20 suggested donation benefitting the Hispanic Federation.

Queerotica: Comedy Night

When: Sunday, November 20, 8 p.m.

Where: The Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway, New York, NY

Head up to the rare book room at The Strand Bookstore for Queerotica Comedy, a hilarious evening of LGBTQ stand-up. Alex Kim hosts the all-star line-up that includes Calise Hawkins, Sam Morrison, Jake Cornell, Aurea Young, and Clara Olshansky. Tickets via Strandbooks.com.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.