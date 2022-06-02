What to Do in Queer NYC June 2-5

Pride month is upon us and there are countless celebrations across all boroughs. Queens Pride will kick off the month’s borough-based Pride events (more details below). Please note that some venues require attendees to show proof of vaccination.

NewFest Pride

When: Thursday, June 2 – Monday, June 6; various times

Where: SVA Theatre, 333 West 23rd Street, New York, NY

NewFest Pride kicks off Pride month with a showcase of in-person and virtual screenings of new and classic feature films and television series – including Fire Island, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Esther Newton Made Me Gay, Queer as Folk, and so many more. Visit NewFest.org for the full list of screenings, filmmaker Q&As, and more.

Pride at the High Line

When: Thursday, June 2, 5-7 p.m.

Where: The High Line, 17th Street and 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10011

The Highline and The Generations Project invite you to join them for an evening celebrating the decades of LGBTQ+ history in Chelsea. Hosted by drag sensation Castrata, the event will also feature presentations from the Edie Windsor SAGE Center and Greenwich House. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Dyke Beer Pong

When: Thursday, June 2; 5-10 p.m.

Where: Katch Astoria, 31-19 Newtown Avenue, Queens, NY 11102

Get a jump on Queens Pride and join Dyke Beer for an evening of outdoor fun — including beer pong, jenga, and cornhole. Tickets are required and are available via Eventbrite.

Holy Water

When: Friday, June 3; doors at 6:30 p.m., show from 7-10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11206

Come show your devotion and get your Pride blessings with the Dragon Sisters in Williamsburg. Additional performances by Bentley Roble, Gregory Dillon, and Lexxe. Get tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Hot Rabbit Presents Serve

When: Saturday, June 4; 11 p.m.

Where: SPIN New York 23, 48 East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010

Hot Rabbit is serving it to you and taking over SPIN New York for a night of dancing, ping pong, drinks, and so much more. Find tickets on Eventbrite.

Yes Homo + Yas Mama

When: Saturday, June 4; 5 p.m.; 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Yes Homo and Mini Horrorwitz presents a girl group battle for the ages: Little Mix vs. The Spice Girls vs. the World. Stick around after for Yas Mama’s Puro Pinche Pride, featuring performances by La Zavaleta, Jenn D’Role, Freeda Kulo, Warhola Pop, Pixie Aventura, and more! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Pride Reading @ the Bureau

When: Sunday, June 5; 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services–Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, Room 210, New York, NY 10011

The Bureau of General Services–Queer Division hosts an afternoon reading with Christopher Anstee, Estela González, and Amy Hoffman — who will each be reading from their newly published titles. This event will take place in person, as well as live-streamed on the Bureau’s Youtube page. Registration is not required, but seating is limited.

Celebrate Queens Pride

When: Sunday, June 5; 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Intersection of 37th Road and 75th Street, Jackson Heights, Queens

Celebrate New York’s diverse LGBTQ+ community at the 30th anniversary of Queens Pride with a parade and street festival in Jackson Heights. This year’s grand marshals are New York City Council Speaker Adrienne E. Adams, the Colectivo Intercultural TRANSgrediendo organization, and Caribbean Equality Project. Headline performances by Antaeuz, Haus of Us, The House of Juicy Couture, and many more. For full details, visit NewQueensPride.org