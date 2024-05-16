What to Do in Queer NYC May 16-19

The Art of Disruption

Thursday, May 16, 7 p.m.

Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, 26 Wooster Street, New York, NY

The Leslie-Lohman Museum partners with DisArt for the organization’s ongoing project: The Art of Disruption: Expressions of Black and Disabled Protest. The Art of Disruption explores intersection of race and disability, while advocating for transformative change for both communities.

Gorge Night

Thursday, May 16, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Comedian Jake Cornell hosts a luxurious evening of comedy and cocktails. Jake will be joined by Liza Treyger, Joelle Nicole Johnson, Allison Leiby, and Brittany Carney. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Your Mom’s F*cking Drag Show

Thursday, May 16, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Join Brooklyn’s favorite mom Pam Who and friends for a night of maternal comedy. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Dyke+ ArtHaus Visits the Bureau

Friday, May 17, 6 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Philadelphia-based art collective Dyke+ ArtHaus celebrate the opening of their new exhibit at the Bureau. The exhibit includes the works of over 60 queer female artists from across the country – including sculpture, painting, collage, and photography. The exhibit will be up through September 8.

Narrow Rooms

Friday, May 17, 8 p.m.

Anthology Film Archives, 32 2nd Avenue, New York, NY

“Narrow Rooms” is a Anthology Film Archives series that celebrates weird queer cinema that has been historically ignored. This month’s feature is The Wave of Queer Cinema in Super-8 from Paraíba, a collection of queer Brazilian short films from the 1980s. Tickets via AnthologyFilmArchives.org

Folk Me Sideways

Friday, May 17, 8 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Noah Avidan hosts Folk Me Sideways, an eclectic evening featuring original music from Jess Elgene, Trev Handsome, Ái Vy Luu, and more! Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Provoke at Stonewall

Friday, May 17, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The Stonewall Inn hosts New York’s premier aerial performance and dance party, upstairs on the third Friday of every month.

Brooklyn Butt Buddies

Friday, May 17, 11 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

The festival of butts returns with Rify Royalty! DJ Phillippe will be spinning live off people’s rears every half hour! All booties and genders welcome – tickets via Dice.fm.

Road to Pride

Saturday, May 18, 2 p.m.

Various locations, staring at the Stonewall Inn

NYC Pride is kicking off their Pride celebration with a bar crawl through the West Village. The first stop is the legendary Stonewall Inn, followed by Cubby Hole at 3 p.m., and Duplex at 4 p.m. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Queer Writers Workshop

Saturday, May 18, 12 p.m.

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk Street New York, NY

Calling all writers: Bluestockings Bookstore is hosting a queer writing workshop. Come be inspired and meet with other writers. The afternoon will include writing prompts, other writing exercises, and opportunities to share work. Register via Eventbrite.

Jeffrey Studios’ Artist Showcase

Saturday, May 18, 3 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Trisha Jeffrey, along with the Stonewall Inn, invite you to the first annual Artist Showcase featuring some of NYC’s brightest rising singers and actors. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Bluestockings Queer Book Club

Saturday, May 18, 4 p.m.

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk Street New York, NY

Bluestockings’ Queer Book Club meets on the third Saturday of each month, discussing a book that focuses on LGBTQIA+ characters and themes. All are welcome to attend – registration via Eventbrite.

Studi-Ho Ghibli: Sashayed Away

Saturday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Don’t miss Sashayed Away, a drag parody musical of the Studio Ghibli classic “Spirited Away,” featuring Angel Au, Avery Badgirl, Bae Jing, and many more! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Out in the World

Sunday, May 19, 3 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Queer authors Amy B. Scher and Mark Jason Williams celebrate the launch of National Geographic’s first LGBTQ+-inclusive travel book, “Out in the World!,” which features 100 queer-friendly destinations around the world. The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Leather Mart NYC

Sunday, May 19, 2 p.m.

Eagle NYC, 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Reigning and past Mr. Eagles NYC Eric (2024), Kenzo (2022), and Thom (2019) are hosting a leather benefit to provide support and relief to the World Food Programme in the Middle East. Buy some gear, meet fellow fetish enthusiasts, see some demos, and support a good cause.

For the Girls

Sunday, May 19, 8 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Starring RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Bosco, Daya Betty, and Lady Camden present For The Girls Tour – a hilarious tribute show to their favorite sapphic anthems of the 1990’s, 2000’s, and today! The trio will be joined by special guests Chiqui and Sweaty Eddie. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.