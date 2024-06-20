What to do in queer NYC June 20-23

One week to go until Pride weekend! Check out our roundup of events this weekend:

Pride at the High Line

Thursday, June 20, 5 p.m.

On the High Line at the Spur, 30th Street and 10th Avenue, New York, NY

The third annual Pride at the High Line is an all ages celebration that will take place at Pamela Ronsenkranz’s “Old Tree.” Featured performers and storytellers include Castrata, Bill Larmer, Porsche Jones, and more.

Dykes in Conversation

Friday, June 21, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Artists in the current “Dyke+ ArtHaus Visits the Bureau” exhibition — including Anne Keating, Erika Kapin, Kate Conroy, and more — discuss participating in the exhibit and what it means to be Dyke artist. The event will be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Provoke at Stonewall

Friday, June 21, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The Stonewall Inn hosts New York’s premier aerial performance and dance party with DJ LadyBoi, upstairs on the third Friday of every month.

Glee Dollar Bill

Friday, June 21, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

The New Directions are back in partnership with NYC Pride for Pride-themed installment of Glee Dollar Bill! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Da Bronx Pride Festival

Saturday, June 22, noon

Westchester Ave. between Brook Ave. and Bergen Ave., the Bronx

There will be a wide range of entertainment and performances throughout the afternoon at Da Bronx Pride Festival. The hosts are social media sensation TheyHatedBoy-Edwin Reynoso and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Dahlia Sin.

The Mermaid Parade

Saturday, June 22, 1 p.m.

Coney Island, West 21st Street and Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Coney Island USA presents the 42nd Annual Mermaid Parade – the nation’s largest art parade! The 2024 King Neptune is sideshow historian Joe Coleman, and the Queen Mermaid is Coleman’s wife, artist Whitney Ward. Visit ConeyIsland.com for more information.

Road to Pride: Williamsburg Edition

Saturday, June 22, 2 p.m.

Various locations, staring at Elmo (156 7th Avenue)

NYC Pride’s Road to Pride bar crawl series concludes with the Williamsburg edition. The first stop is the Exley, followed by Macri Park at 3 p.m., and Animal at 5 p.m. Tickets via Eventbrite.

TEAZE

Saturday, June 22, 2 p.m.

Club Lambda, 1031 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY

TEAZE – NYC Pride’s diverse queer dance party returns to Club Lambda in East Williamsburg! Tickets via Eventbrite.

MotherDisco

Saturday, June 22, 4 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Emil Cohen and The Christopher Street Reader present a special Pride-themed MotherDisco, a disco-fueled celebration of queer joy, community, and liberation. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Cathedral Pride Sunday

Sunday, June 23, 12 p.m.

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY

The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine invites you to join them for their Pride celebration, including drag story hour, family picnics, performances by the Queer Big Apple Corps, and a Pride-themed choral evensong. Visit StJohnDivine.org for full schedule of events.