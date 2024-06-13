What to Do in Queer NYC June 13-16

Soaking in Pride Sunday from above in June of 2022.

Pride month is underway and there is plenty to do all across New York City!

Pride Night at the Museum

Thursday, June 13, 6 p.m.

American Museum of Natural History, 200 Central Park West, New York, NY

Celebrate your Pride with a night at the American Museum of Natural History. Learn about the diverse careers of queer staff at the Museum, enjoy food and beverage pairings with Brooklyn chef Edy Massih, test your knowledge with Math Diva Kyne, and so much more! Tickets at amnh.org.

Swole

Thursday, June 13, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join Michael Andor Brodeur and pianist Adam Tendler for a discussion of Brodeur’s debut book “SWOLE: The Making of Men and the Meaning of Muscle.” Copies of “SWOLE” will be available for purchase. Email the Bureau to reserve a copy ahead of the event.

2 Gays, 1 Mic

Thursday, June 13, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Comedians Carson Mlnarik and Ryan Curcie host a comedy show featuring New York’s top LGBTQ+ and female stand up comedians, including Drew Lausch, Tess Skara, GG, and more! Tickets at ClubCummingNYC.com.

Sun Songs

Friday, June 14, 4 p.m.

Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, 26 Wooster Street, New York, NY

The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art invites you to Sun Songs, a multi-day sonic performance inspired by African folktales. There will be an additional performance on Saturday, June 15, at 12 p.m. Free tickets to both via Eventbrite.

Plastiq Passion

Friday, June 14, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

New York’s own Plastiq Passion band plays a free Pride show at Club Cumming with DJs Skye, Jessica Chaos, and Jess Here.

Queer Haus

Friday, June 14, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Boy Bratz Doll hosts Queer Haus — a dance party you don’t want to miss! Performances by Bayu, Micah McLaurin, and Ella Rosa; DJ sets by PrettyFcknBoy, Kai the Black Angel, and Myles Loftin. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Brooklyn Pride Comic Book Fair & (Un)Masked Ball Afterparty

Saturday, June 15; far @ 12 p.m.; afterparty @ 8 p.m.

Fair @ 1561 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY; afterparty @ 831 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Anyone Comics hosts its annual Brooklyn Pride Comic Book Fair at the Brooklyn Community Pride Center! Support local queer artists selling comics, pins, stickers, art prints, and more. After the fair, head over to Anyone Comics for an afterparty filled with geeky drag and nerdy burlesque performances, mask-making, raffle prizes, drink specials, and more.

The comic book fair is free and open to the public; tickets to the afterparty via Eventbrite.

Youth Pride Fest

Saturday, June 15, 2 p.m.

Pier 76 Hudson River Park, 408 12th Avenue, New York, NY

Celebrate LGBTQ+ youth and allies with the 23rd annual Youth Pride Fest – a carnival-themed pier fair, dance competition and kiki ball. Reserve a free ticket at Eventbrite.

Bluestockings Queer Book Club

Saturday, June 15, 4 p.m.

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk Street New York, NY

Bluestockings’ Queer Book Club meets on the third Saturday of each month, discussing a book that focuses on LGBTQIA+ characters and themes. All are welcome to attend. Registration via Eventbrite.

EDITOR’S PICK

Stand Up NYC

Saturday, June 15, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Julie J Presents a Pride-edition of Stand Up NYC, a late night drag celebration! Proceeds from the event benefit Apicha Community Health Center, the Brooklyn Community Pride Center, and Point of Pride. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

EDITOR’S PICK

Folsom Street East: Crossroads

Sunday, June 16, 11 a.m.

27th Street between 10th and 11th Avenue

Folsom Street East brings the fetish scene back onto the NYC streets with a block party featuring vendors selling art and gear, dance and burlesque performances, rope and bondage demonstrations, and more! So gear up, get out, and get into it! This year’s benefactors are SAGE, Project Safe, Black and Pink, and Ali Forney Center. Tickets via FolsomStreetEast.com.

Elusive Dreaming

Sunday, June 16, 1 p.m.

Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, 26 Wooster Street, New York, NY

Celebrate and honor Junetheenth with an open-hours photo session at the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art with visual and dance artist Malcolm-x Betts. Free registration via Eventbrite.

Tony Awards Viewing @ Stonewall

Sunday, June 16, 7 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Anthony Fett and Lavina Draper host a Tony Awards viewing party at the Stonewall in, complete with live performances and Broadway-themed prizes.

Villain Edit

Sunday, June 16, 8:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Chevy Lace transports you to the darkside of drag with Villain Edit, a night of drag, sideshows, stripteases, and more! Chevy Lace will be joined by Xana Whoria, Xaddy Addy, Poly Ester, and so many more! Tickets at ClubCummingNYC.com.