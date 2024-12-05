What to do in queer NYC December 5-8

Night of 1000 Celine’s

Thursday, December 5, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Join Nicky O for Night of 1000 Celine Dion’s, paying homage to the queen of power ballads, as well as the 1000th performance of the off-Broadway hit “Titanique!” Tickets via SeeTickets.

Star Search @ Barracuda

Thursday, December 5, 11 p.m.

Barracuda, 275 West 22nd Street, New York, NY

Kizha Carr and DJ TK host New York City’s longest running drag competition, featuring new up-and-coming queens every week. So head over to Chelsea to grab a drink, have a laugh, and discover your next favorite drag performers.

Winterotica

Friday, December 6 through Sunday, December 8, 2 p.m.

SoHo Project Space, 127 Prince Street, Unit B, New York, NY

Doable Guys are kicking off the holiday season with a queer holiday art market with over 20 artists selling original artwork and gifts. Opening preview on Friday is from 6-8 p.m.; the market will be open from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

2 Gays, 1 Mic

Friday, December 6, 8 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Ryan Curcie and Carson Mlnarik hosts a special holidayedition of 2 Gays, 1 Mic: the Naughty List, featuring a hilarious lineup of LGBTQ+ comics, including Sienna Hubert-Ross, Divya Gunasekaran, Ian Lockwood, and more. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Kylie Christmas

Friday, December 6, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Christmas Isn’t Christmas without Kylie, and 3 Dollar Bill is throwing a Kylie Christmas party like no other, featuring tracks from “White Christmas” to “Padam Padam!” Tickets via SeeTickets.

NYC Pride Open House and Holiday Party

Saturday, December 7, 1 p.m.

154 Christopher Street, Suite 2a, New York, NY

Join NYC Pride for the latest in their open house series celebrating the holiday season. Tickets and donations via Eventbrite.

Fagtasia

Saturday, December 7, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Fagtasia — New York’s celebrated drag tribute show — returns to pay tribute to the holiday classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Due to popular demand, there will be a matinee and late show; tickets to both via SeeTickets.

Shush

Saturday, November 9, 11 p.m.

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

What happens at Hush may stay at Hush, but Shush Saturdays are no secret. No cover before midnight.

Holigay Improv

Saturday, December 7, 11:30 p.m.

Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, 242 East 14th Street, New York, NY

Celebrate the holigays with the Upright Citizens Brigade’s queer holiday improv show, featuring Matt Pozzuolo, Lou Gonzalez, Annie Moretto, and more! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Out + Proud

Sunday, December 8, 2 p.m.

Online

Join Out Professionals, along with Scar Wilde Tours and The Gay & Lesbian Review, as they explore the lost history of LGBTQ+ pioneers around the world. This historical talk will discuss ancient Roman poet Catullus, Greta Garbo, third-gender youth in India, and more. Tickets via Eventbrite.

The Anatomy Lesson

Sunday, December 8, 5 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

A.E. Kieran hosts a weekly drink and draw event at Club Cumming, featuring a rotating cast of figure models.

Sunday Sqool Comedy

Sunday, December 8, 8 p.m.

Sour Mouse, 110 Delancey Street, New York, NY

Ashley Gavin hosts a diverse line-up of comedians every Sunday at the Sour Mouse.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.