What to do in queer NYC December 26-29

Asstrology

Friday, December 27, 7 p.m.

The Crown, Brooklyn, NY

The Taillor Group is hosting their monthly kink play party centering femme, enby, agender, gender non-conforming, genderqueer, intersex, and trans queers. Further details will be sent after ticket purchase; available via Eventbrite.

Y2Gay: The Simple Life

Friday, December 27, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Join Boyyyish, Charlene Incarnate, Reese Havoc, and more as they celebrate “The Simple Life!” Grab your chihuahua and work to the beats of the 2000s! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Lezzie McGuire

Friday, December 27, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Harsh Babe and Jessica Jordan are kissing 2024 goodbye with a new years’ edition of their sapphic dance party for the girls, gays, and theys. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Afternoon Tea @ Club Cumming

Saturday, December 28, 4 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 6th Street, New York, NY

Club Cumming hosts a Romy & Michele themed-afternoon tea dance every Saturday night with Welsh singer-songwriter Bright Light Bright Light.

Girly Pop

Saturday, December 28, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Nick Laughlin and DJ Jon Ali are throwing the ultimate girl-pop party. All girl pop, all night long. The duo are joined by drag performers Lagoona Bloo, Reese Havoc, Luxx Noir London, and Dev Doee. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

C*m on Everybody

Saturday, December 28, 11 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Rify Royalty hosts a new sexy party at C’mon Everybody featuring DJ Mitch Ferrino and Gogos Cole and Noel. Tickets via Dice.fm.

The Anatomy Lesson

Sunday, December 29, 5 p.m

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

A.E. Kieran hosts a weekly drink and draw event at Club Cumming, featuring a rotating cast of figure models.

Rise and Shine, Hun-Tea

Sunday, December 29, 5 p.m

Rise Bar NYC, 859 9th Avenue, New York, NY

Host Boyabadie, along with DJs Steve Sidewalk and Paul Leasure, host afternoon hun-tea every Sunday at Rise until 10 p.m.!

Piano Sing-Along Sundays with Elijah Caldwell

Sunday, December 29, 7 p.m.

Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY

Elijah Caldwell hosts a piano sing-along every Sunday at the Blue Room at Good Judy’s.