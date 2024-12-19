What to do in queer NYC December 19-22

Judy at Stonewall

Thursday, December 19, 6:30 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Gloria Swansong, NYC’s top-Judy Garland impersonator, returns to the Stonewall Inn with Andy Starling, Zelda Garment, and Valentino West. Tickets via JudyAtTheStonewall.bpt.me.

OUTspoken

Thursday, December 19, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

The Publishing Triangle presents their monthly OUTspoken Reading Series, where Rob Byrnes hosts a roundtable discussion with established and up-and-coming queer authors. This month’s guests include Christopher Bram, Joy Ladin, Greg Herren, Christian Baines, and more! ​The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

Mall Drag

Thursday, December 19, 10 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Miss Ma’amShe presents Mall Drag — a plain, old, ordinary drag show. This month’s show features Essa Noche, Frida Cox, and Sterling Tull. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Boys’ Club

Friday, December 20, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Join funny boys Nico Carney and Conor Janda for a night of laughs, surprises, and maybe even cake! This month, the duo will be joined by comedian Kate Sisk. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

The Unholy Bible

Friday, December 20, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Camp Classica presents The Unholy Bible — the most biblically inaccurate telling of Christmas in history. So fill your holidays with cheer with Luxx Nois London, Lana Jarae, Essa Noche, and many more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Provoke at Stonewall

Friday, December 20, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The Stonewall Inn hosts New York’s premier aerial performance and dance party upstairs on the third Friday of every month.

Bluestockings Queer Book Club

Saturday, December 21, 4 p.m.

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk Street New York, NY

Bluestockings’ Queer Book Club meets on the third Saturday of each month, discussing a book that focuses on LGBTQIA+ characters and themes. All are welcome to attend — advanced registration via Eventbrite.

TELL: Fighting

Saturday, December 21, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street #210, New York, NY

TELL — a monthly evening of queer storytelling — returns to the Bureau. Drae Campbell hosts, and is joined by storytellers Anthony Caronna, KAROLINE, and Fernando Vieira. Visit BGSQD.com for more information.

Studi-Ho Ghibli: Ho-liday Edition

Saturday, December 21, 7:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Don’t miss a special holiday edition of Studi-Ho Ghibli, the all-star drag parody show at C’mon Everybody. Join Megami, Sweaty Eddie, Kiki Ball-Change, and more as they pay tribute to Studio Ghibli classics. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Yes Homo: Ho for the Holidays

Saturday, December 21, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Miz Jade hosts a special holiday edition of Yes Homo! Music by DJ Sean McMahill; shows by Miz Jade, Miss Ma’amShe, and God Complex. Tickets via Dice.fm.

The Anatomy Lesson

Sunday, December 22, 5 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

A.E. Kieran hosts a weekly drink and draw event at Club Cumming, featuring a rotating cast of figure models.

Beer Blast

Sunday, December 22, 5 p.m.

Eagle NYC, 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Enjoy Beer Blast at the Eagle every Sunday with DJ Steve Cunningham. No cover before 9 p.m.

Sunday Sqool Comedy

Sunday, December 22, 8 p.m.

Sour Mouse, 110 Delancey Street, New York, NY

Ashley Gavin hosts a diverse line-up of comedians every Sunday at the Sour Mouse.

The Kizha Carr Show

Sunday, December 22, 11:30 p.m.

Industry Bar, 355 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

She’s insane, profane, and doesn’t have a brain — but bearded queen Kizha Carr will surely ruffle your feathers and make you laugh! Don’t miss the Kizha Carr show every Sunday at Industry Bar.