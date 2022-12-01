What to do in queer NYC December 1-4

From World AIDS Day to holiday markets, take a look at the events across queer New York City in the days ahead.

World AIDS Day Programming at NYC AIDS Memorial

When: December 1 beginning at 1 p.m.

Where: New York City AIDS Memorial

There will be programming commemorating World AIDS Day throughout the afternoon at the New York City AIDS Memorial. There will be a 1 p.m. press conference and then at 2 p.m. reading of the names of New Yorkers lost to the epidemic.

Out of the Darkness Candlelight Vigil and March

When: Thursday, December 1, 6 p.m.

Where: Beginning at the New York City AIDS Memorial and continuing to Christopher Street

The Out of the Darkness candlelight vigil will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a 6:30 p.m. march, which will begin at the memorial. Folks will march from the memorial and continue to St. John’s Lutheran Church at 81 Christopher Street, where there will be speakers and performances.

Get Melanated with Kizha Carr

When: Fridays, starting at 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Spot at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Kizha Carr kicks off your weekend with Melanated, a weekly drag show with Egypt and Hibiscus.

Showtime Saturdays

When: Saturdays, starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Kick off your Saturday night upstairs at the Stonewall Inn with a hilarious rotating cast of drag queens, including Ari Kiki, Catrina, Hibiscus, Prada G Major, and more!

Dave’s Lesbian Bar: Queer Holiday Makers’ Market

When: Sunday, December 4, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Where: Bohemian Hall, 29-19 24th Avenue, Queens

Get ready for Dave’s Lesbian Bar’s final pop-up event.There will be queer bands performing from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and shops will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone with questions can contact daveslesbianbar@gmail.com.