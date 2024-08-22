What to do in queer NYC Aug. 22-25

Boys’ Club

Thursday, August 22, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Join funny boys Nico Carney and Conor Janda for a night of laughs, surprises, and maybe even cake! Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Queer Tag

Thursday, August 22, 8:30 p.m.

Bowlmor Chelsea Piers, Pier 60, New York, NY

Join Queer Social at Queer Tag, a night of unlimited laser tag, bowling, drink specials, and more. Discounted tickets via Eventbrite.

Sauce Comedy

Thursday, August 22, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Ease up with an evening of laughs hosted by Kendall Allison with comedians Nemo, Jessie Lee, Lauren Davos, and more! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Shower Songs

Thursday, August 22; doors at 9 p.m., show begins at 9:30 p.m.

54 Below, 254 W 54th Street, New York, NY

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus return to 54 Below for an evening of Broadway tunes, pop hits, and shower songs. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus. Tickets via 54below.com.

Asstrology

Friday, August 23, 7 p.m.

The Crown, Brooklyn, NY

The Taillor Group is hosting their monthly kink play party centering femme, enby, agender, gnc, genderqueer, intersex, and trans queers. Further details will be sent after ticket purchase; available via Eventbrite.

It’s a Fem

Friday, August 23, 10 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

9 Bob Note is turning into the Pink Pony Club with a Chappell Roan tribute night, featuring performances by Jazmine, Arra, Heroinne Wintour, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.

Tres Leches

Friday, August 23, 10 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Giardia the Parasite, Tella Novela, Taina La Fina host the East Village’s hottest Latin dance party! Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Ma’am

Friday, August 23, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Sweat it out on the dance floor with a night of deep house music and even deeper disco. Tickets via Dice.fm.

An Ode to the 90s

Friday, August 23, 11 p.m.

Littlefield, 635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY

Don’t miss Queer FreakniQ, a 90’s themed queer dance party for the queer BIPOC community and allies! Tickets via Eventbrite.

EDITOR’S PICK

Fagtasia

Saturday, August 24, 7:30 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Look to the western sky: Charlene Incarnate returns in the encore presentation of Fagtasia: Wicked. Find out for yourself why New York Magazine calls this show “better than the Broadway original.” Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

My Kinda Night

Saturday, August 24, 8 p.m.

Dromedary: Coming Out, 266 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Get ready for a queer variety show hosted by Billie Bullock and featuring Cheetahquila, Gay Syrah, Tiffi Tornado, and many more! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Yes Homo

Saturday, August 24, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Miz Jade hosts Yes Homo! Music by DJ Sean McMahill; shows by Miz Jade, Soraya Sis, and Kekoa. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Shush

Saturday, August 24, 11 p.m.

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

What happens at Hush may stay at Hush, but Shush Saturdays are no secret. No cover before midnight.

Cartoon Drag Brunch

Sunday, August 25, 2:30 p.m.

Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, New York, NY

Enjoy an afternoon with four local drag queens reenacting your favorite classic childhood cartoons. Come ready to tip your queens and enjoy the show! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Glitz & Giggles

Sunday, August 25, 6:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Join the tongue-pop queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Alyssa Edwards for an unforgettable evening of looks, laughs, and fun. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Show Bitches

Sunday, August 25, 9 p.m.

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Ain’t no bitches like show bitches! Just ask Kiki Ball-Change and Selma Nilla — this drag duo will be hosting an evening of Broadway-inspired debauchery.