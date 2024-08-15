What to do in queer NYC Aug. 15-18

The exhibitor hall in the grand ballroom at Flame Con 2022.

Gorge Night with Jake Cornell

Thursday, August 15, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

New York comedian Jake Cornell hosts an evening of comedy and cocktails every month at Club Cumming. This month’s guests include Carly Kane, Billy Prisnell, Dash Turner, and Kate Sisk. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Friction Fridays

Fridays, 11 p.m.

Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Sparks fly in Hell’s Kitchen with Hush’s house-pop party. No cover before midnight.

Madonna Worship

Friday, August 16, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Join 15 of New York’s best performers — including Benjy Bradshaw, Carlos Acosta, Craig Winbetter, and more — as they celebrate the Queen of Pop at the 16th Annual Madonna Worship Night. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Provoke at Stonewall

Friday, August 16, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The Stonewall Inn hosts New York’s premier aerial performance and dance party, upstairs on the third Friday of every month.

EDITOR’S PICK

Flame Con

Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18, 12 p.m.

Sheraton Times Square, 811 7th Avenue, New York, NY

FlameCon, the world’s largest and longest-running LGBTQ+ comics and pop culture convention returns to the Times Square Sheraton. Now in its 10th year, the convention will feature over 75 panels and programs, along with 180+ exhibitors in the artist alley. Visit Flame Con.org for tickets, exhibitors, and programming.

Bluestockings Queer Book Club

Saturday, August 17, 4 p.m.

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk Street New York, NY

Bluestockings’ Queer Book Club meets on the third Saturday of each month, discussing a book that focuses on LGBTQIA+ characters and themes. All are welcome to attend. Advanced registration is available via Eventbrite.

Bad Advice from Scarlet Envy

Saturday, August 17, 7 p.m.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 West 42 Street, New York, NY

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Scarlet Envy premieres her newest solo show “Bad Advice,” where she invites you behind the scenes of Drag Race. Tickets via OvationTix.

Studi-Ho Ghibli: Sashayed Away

Saturday, August 17, 7:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Studi-Ho Ghibli is an all-star drag parody of Studio Ghibli classics, starring Atomic Annie, Kekoa, Shia Ho, and more! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Fireball: The Official FlameCon After Party

Saturday, August 17, 7 p.m.

Industry Bar, 355 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Fireball, the official FlameCon after party, features geek-themed drag, burlesque, and dancing — including performances from Megami, Harriet Tugsmen, Tuna Melt, and more! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Ke$ha Rave

Saturday, August 17, 10 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Blake McAllister, Bobby Lemaire, Paul Meidinger, and Disco Whore Slut are throwing the ultimate Ke$ha dance party with the help of Mo’Riah, Jazmine, and Daniella Darling. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Lady Bunny’s Birthday Tea Dance

Sunday, August 18, 4 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate drag legend Lady Bunny’s birthday at her infamous tea dance at C’mon Everybody. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Goodbye Gurl

Sunday, August 18, 9:30 p.m.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 West 42 Street, New York, NY

Drag icon Jackie Beat bids farewell to The Laurie Beechman Theatre, New York’s beloved cabaret space that is closing after 46 years. Tickets via OvationTix.