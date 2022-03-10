What to Do in Queer NYC March 10-13

Drag queens are taking over with events across the city — but that’s not all. Folks can enjoy dancing, happy hour events, or even a podcast recording. Please note that despite the city loosening up its COVID and vaccine restrictions, many of the venues still require attendees to show proof of vaccination.

Queer Bowling

When: Thursday, March 10, 7-11 pm.

Where: Bowlero Times Square, 222 West 44th Street, New York, NY

Queer Social invites you to turn off the apps and join them at Queer Bowl. The evening will include unlimited bowling, private lanes for Queer Social guests, as well as food and drink specials. Advances tickets are $20; $25 at the door (discount for Queer Social subscribers). Tickets via Eventbrite.

Haus of Asia

When: Thursday, March 10, 9 pm.

Where: The Ritz, 369 West 46th Street, New York, NY

Drag performer Digna hosts a monthly Asian Drag showcase at the Ritz, featuring performances by Jiggly Caliente, Angel Au, Shia Ho, and DJ Baejing. $5 drink specials.

Even More HomoCats

When: Thursday, March 10; gallery opens at 6 p.m.

Where: Homocats Studio at The Pencil Factory, 61 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Homocats is happy to announce that their current gallery show, “Fight the Machine,” has been extended! The gallery show includes new zines, posters, apparel, prints, and never-before-seen artworks. “Fight the Machine” runs through March 13. Learn more at fightthemachine.bpt.me.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Viewing Parties

When: Every Friday; show airs at 8 p.m.

Where: Multiple Locations

The competition is heating up on the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Gay bars across the city are hosting viewing parties every Friday. Drag Race airs at 8:00 p.m., but many of the bars across town will have shows and drink specials beforehand.

Barracuda Bar (275 West 22nd Street): Yasmin Delano and DJ Max Rodriguez are kicking off the party at 7 p.m., with the viewing starting at 8:00 p.m. Seating is limited, so be sure to arrive early.

Monster Bar (80 Grove Street): Novaczar and DJ Steve Sidewalk are hosting at the Disco downstairs! Doors open at 7:45 p.m.

Pieces (8 Christopher Street): Former Drag Race contestant and host of Bootleg Opinions Yuhua Hamasaki is hosting at Pieces! Showtime is at 7 p.m.

Toolbox (1742 Second Avenue): Hosted by Janae Saisquoi. Happy Hour is until 8 p.m.

The Wallace (3612 Broadway): Head uptown for drink specials and drag numbers before and after the show. Kiki Ball-Change will serve as the host. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Albatross Bar (3619 24th Avenue, Queens): Freeda Kulo hosts in Astoria every Friday at 8 p.m. The show will be followed by karaoke.

Good Judy (563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn): Join Good Judy for a Drag Race Season 14 viewing party in the main bar every Friday.

Dancing at Henrietta Hudson

When: Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 9 p.m.

Where: 438 Hudson Street, New York, NY

Henrietta Hudson, a “queer human space built by lesbians,” invites folks to stop in for dancing on Fridays and Saturdays. DJs Mary Mac and Mariko provide the entertainment.

The Dragon Sisters at the Q

When: Fridays, 8-10 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue New York, NY

Start your weekend right with the Dragon Sisters and the Dragon band, live at the Disqo at the Q every Friday night. The evening also features drink specials from Patron and Grey Goose.

The Robyn Party Returns to Brooklyn

When: Saturday, March 12, 11 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

This Party Is Killing You — Brooklyn’s infamous Robyn dance party — is back and celebrating its tenth anniversary! Revelers can expect to hear Robyn remixes and deep cuts, along with hits from Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Carly Rae Jepson, and more! Grab tickets via BrooklynBowl.com.

Celebrating 25 Years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer

When: Sunday, March 13,1:30 p.m – 4 p.m.

Where: Stonewall Inn, second floor, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Slayerfest 98, a queer, Latinx Buffy and Marvel-focused pop culture podcast, returns to the Stonewall Inn for a live podcast recording to celebrate 25 years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The event features Ian Carlos Crawford, Ryan Houlihan, Princess Weekes, Mathew Rodriguez, and Nic Gitau. Folks can obtain tickets via Eventbrite.

Drag Bingo at the Huntress

When: Sundays, starting at 2 p.m.

Where: The Huntress, 24-03 41st Avenue, Long Island City, NY

Sundays are for brunch – and bingo! Gigi Deetz and Pussy Willow host a shenanigans-filled afternoon that’ll have you forgetting the weekend is almost over. Prizes from Otis & Finn and Fifth Hammer Brewing Co.

Star Search at Barracuda

When: Thursdays, starting at 11 p.m.

Where: 275 West 22nd Street, New York, NY

Kizha Carr and DJ TK host New York City’s longest running drag competition, featuring new up-and-coming queens every week. So head over to Chelsea to grab a drink, have a laugh, and discover your new favorite drag performers.

Freedom Fridays at the Spot

When: Fridays at 10 p.m.

Where: The Spot at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Kick off the weekend right and dance the night away at the Spot, Hell’s Kitchen’s newest queer bar. Steve Sidewalk and DJ Nesto rotate shifts every weekend.

Showtime Saturdays at Stonewall

When: Saturdays, starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Stonewall Inn, second floor, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Kick off your Saturday night at the birthplace of Pride. Alternating cast of queens include Ari Kiki, Hibiscus, Prada G Major, Catrina Lovelace and more!

H2Hoe at Hush

When: Saturdays, starting at 9 p.m.

Where: Hush (formerly Therapy), 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Come get soaked with Laguna Bloo, Brita Filter, and Kiki Ball-Change as they entertain the audience with sickening group numbers every Saturday night! Arrive early to make sure you get a good seat.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.